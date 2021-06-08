DeAndre Ayton, Phoenix’s secret to going for the title

Phoenix Suns remains one of the clear and obvious candidates for the ring this season. The Arizona team has been one of the great surprises of the season since they headed for second place in the Western Conference and their best season of the last decade by far.

Many of the most outstanding players on this roster that he is directing with such mastery Monty williams are being highlighted by many of the sports media in the United States, such as Devin Booker, Chris Paul or even Jae crowder. But the figure of a player such as DeAndre Ayton in most contexts despite the fact that he is one of the most remarkable players on this team.

Why?

DeAndre Ayton was already one of the main responsible for the elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the NBA 2021 Playoffs, drying up Anthony Davis and taking advantage of his weaknesses from all aspects of the game.

But it is that, in the tough tie that the Suns To pass the Denver Nuggets, DeAndre Ayton is paired with the best player on the rival team and reduced to ashes for the statistics he usually generates.

Nikola Jokic was 2 more points and 1 rebound less than the Suns ‘center when they paired, huge news that greatly increases the Phoenix Suns’ chances of being in the league. Western Conference Final and getting dangerously close to the NBA.