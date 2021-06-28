DeAndre Ayton makes Game 4 rebounding history against Los Angeles Clippers

The surprise of Phoenix suns He continues to take firm and solid steps towards the NBA title in this turbulent 2021. Only 5 games from glory are those of Monty Williams, and it is no coincidence. Work, more work and a lot of talent from some of its players, including the role played by Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

But if anyone can and must complete that Big-Three it is DeAndre Ayton, and boy is he doing it. In Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, he sealed his best rebounding mark in these Playoffs with nothing more and nothing less than 22, becoming the third best record of sacks in the history of the Arizona franchise after two previous obtained by Charles Barkley. Animal!