DeAndre Ayton begins to respond as an NBA Draft No. 1

It’s all smiles and good news in Phoenix suns. The leadership of Chris Paul has taken the team to the top of the Western Conference, accompanied by the talent of Devin Booker and now also the level that is beginning to show DeAndre Ayton.

The Arizona franchise center was number 1 in the 2018 NBA Draft, and its most recent numbers this season confirm that we are facing a special player. Brutal numbers of the 5 of the Suns!