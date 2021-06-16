Dealing with elected mayors will be institutional: Sheinbaum

MEXICO CITY

The head of government Claudia Sheinbaum questioned the position of those who will govern eight of the 16 demarcations of Mexico City as of October.

The foregoing because this Monday and after announcing the formation of the Union of Mayors of Mexico City (UNACDMX), the next headlines of Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, La Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo and Tlalpan , spoke out for a more equitable redistribution of the budget.

“I heard that they said that, this old very conservative idea, that whoever collects taxes stays with those taxes, in an idea that does not go with an equitable system, precisely, where there is a distribution of income so that, where less there is, there is a distribution; that is to say, imagine that the rich states of the Republic collected their taxes and kept them, and the states of the South, well, they did not receive what is a correct distribution ”, said the president of the capital.

After ensuring that the resources will not be used politically and their distribution will be fair and under the established formula, that is, based on the number of inhabitants in each demarcation, the capital president said that her relationship, with those who mostly emanate from The Va por México alliance will be institutional.

“Constitutionally the role of the mayors and the role of the Central Government and the role of the Government of Mexico is very clear; then, the Constitution is the one who governs … and there will be constitutional coordination, as there is with all municipalities and there should be, “he added.

On the other hand, he commented that it will be the secretary of government, Alfonso Suárez del Real, who will have the first approach with Lía Limón, Margarita Saldaña, Santiago Taboada, Giovani Gutiérrez, Adrián Rubalcava, Luis Gerardo Quijano, Mauricio Tabe, Alfa González and Sandra Cuevas , who is expected to join the UNACDMX.

The next mayors, who announced that they will meet every 15 days to discuss various issues, also agreed to create a single government image so that the public can identify them and announced that they would work on a single security scheme to do its demarcations the safest capital.

