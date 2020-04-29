Space for more cars isn’t the only problem in dealer lots

Many automakers are offering lease extensions or payment deferrals to keep customers on cars and missing payments.

Some of the manufacturers gave customers the option to extend leases for one month during the coronavirus pandemic. Dealers don’t want cars to come back right now.

The coronavirus continues to cause many problems in the automotive industry, car sales are plummeting and manufacturers are trying to do everything in their power to survive during this situation,

Most dealerships are having trouble, not only with low sales, there is also the problem that the dealership lots are full and there is no place to put the rented vehicles back

According to a USA Today report, it found 10 people who have expired leases who, when they went to return their vehicles to the dealer, learned that the dealer would not take them or made it difficult to return the vehicle.

Space is not the only problem in dealer lots, it is also the value of a used and previously leased vehicle. Currently, the wholesale value of a used car is the lowest in many years.

If customers return the vehicles now, the dealership, or automaker, will likely experience a greater-than-expected loss as the value of used vehicles is lower than normal.

