Dealers with 14 thousand pills and 200 doses of drugs fall in Puebla

For the alleged commission of crimes against health, the Puebla State Attorney General’s Office fulfilled a search warrant in the municipality of Atlixco where he assured 238 doses of narcotics and more than 14 thousand pills.

On June 22, 2021, elements of the State Investigation Agency carried out the investigation at an address on the Atlixco-Izúcar de Matamoros federal highway.

During a search in #Atlixco, @FiscaliaPuebla secured almost 15 thousand pills, 238 doses of drugs and arrested Karen Aide N., Remedios N. and Noelia N. They were linked to proceedings for crimes against health and will remain in preventive detention. Details: https://t.co/UYo5GyxUjX pic.twitter.com/vMpWc8Ishe – FGE Puebla (@FiscaliaPuebla) July 4, 2021

Inside the property, the Prosecutor’s Office staff secured 238 packages with content similar to glass, 1,188 tablets with a total of 14,995 pills of various medications and cash.

The elements stopped in place to Karen Aide N. 31 years old, Remedies N. 25 years old and Noelia N. 21 years old.

With the evidence that the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Investigating High Incidence Crimes supported at a hearing, the Control Judge issued an order to prosecute the three women for crimes against health in the form of possession for the purpose of supply. They will remain in preventive detention as a precautionary measure until the closure of the complementary investigation.

