Dealers and the sector ask for less tax burdens

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 22:50

The Government aims to introduce in Spain at least 250,000 electric cars by 2023 with new aid. Meanwhile, the sector asks to reduce, in addition, the tax burdens



The Government has set 2022 as the limit to renew more than 10,000 Administration cars. SHUTTERSTOCK

Almost two years have passed since the Government launched what will be the starter to promote the ecological vehicle and promote a change of chip in the private sector. In 2019, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge destined the first 60 million euros, framed in the Efficient and Sustainable Mobility Incentive Program (Moves).

The plan laid the first stone for private companies to take direct action in their business models towards the implementation of the ecological vehicle. Since then, the collaboration between companies and the Administration has resulted in a scenario of progressive increase in sales of pure electric cars and hybrids, which in 2020 accounted for 4.8% of the total market, according to figures from the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac).

As Nuria Domnguez, Seat’s director of Open Innovation and Partnerships, explains, the slow pace of aid is making this transition difficult. “While it is true that at present there is a good understanding in the face of changes, it is also true that until recently the public and private worlds have not been in step“, he asserts. That is due, in his opinion, to the fact that the structure of aid and financing for research and innovation projects has made it almost unfeasible for companies like Seat to have access to these funds. And therefore,”progress in recent years has been self-financed“, he argues.

This circumstance has made Spain’s progress contrast with that of countries such as Norway, which in 10 years has been able to take sales of new 100% electric vehicles from 1% to over 50%. Of course, Domnguez also clarifies that the emergence of Covid-19 has acted as an accelerator, in many cases, exponential.

This fact could already be seen in 2020, with a new entry of 130 million euros, to which this year the recent endowment of 400 million euros that could be doubled.

Thus, it is intended to subsidize with up to 9,000 euros the purchase of electric vans and with up to 7,000 the purchase of electric vehicles. An ambitious plan that seeks to have at least 250,000 electric vehicles in circulation by 2023 and a minimum of 100,000 recharging points (today there are 7,482 points spread across the country, according to Electromaps).

Beyond the manpower of public funds to help this bet take off, the sector calls for other types of measures. For example, Domnguez emphasizes the need for the Administration to allow launch a legislative sandbox (an isolated environment in which to experiment) “to test those most disruptive solutions.”

OTHER EMERGENCIES

There is also a much more urgent workhorse that has to do with tax burdens. This is what Ral Morales, Director of Communication for Faconauto, the employer’s association for automobile dealerships, makes clear. In his opinion, that the electric vehicle continues to have “a testimonial weight” is a consequence, above all, of not looking for “match it in price with the combustion car“.

The union insists on a solution that would involve eliminating VAT or applying a reduction from 21% to 10%. In this, Arturo Prez, general director of the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of the Electric Vehicle (Aedive), agrees, who also understands that issues such as “the deployment of models in different segments, with greater autonomy and load capacities “.

Involving companies and public entities means creating innovation ecosystems, according to Sergio Dez, director of Connected Hub Mobility. Its accelerator has served, for six years, as a meeting point for companies, the Administration and start-ups to promote mobility projects. This collaborative interest, he emphasizes, “is no longer a fad, but pure necessity not to get off the hook“.

