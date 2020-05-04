The WRC seeks, through a voting contest, to name the best rally driver

Voting for the historic category tournament has just ended

The Spanish rally driver Dani Sordo sees the fight for the historic throne of the world rally fight. The category has organized a tournament to designate the best rally driver in history and Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb have reached the final. However, Sordo says that at this point it is very difficult to name a winner.

The World Rally Championship has organized in recent weeks a tournament to determine who is the best rally driver in history. In this contest, in which fans and journalists have voted, the two-time WRC champion Carlos Sainz and the nine-time champion Sébastien Loeb have reached the final. Although Dani Sordo acknowledges that Loeb would win by results, he points out that he does not like to make comparisons and sees this struggle as difficult.

“I honestly have not voted. To know who is the best, it is simply taking numbers, but with that happens as with the colors, each one has a taste. It is clear that if you take a paper with the titles, Loeb has more than Carlos, but there are other times and other stories“says the Hyundai pilot, speaking to Radioestadio del Motor, on Onda Cero.

“For me everyone who has won a world championship is very good. I have never liked or liked the comparisons, so I don’t know how to say who is better, by paper it turns out that Loeb “, adds Sordo.

Voting just closed a few minutes ago and the WRC is expected to provide the solution very soon. Carlos ends in the position that ends, we remember that it is quite a triumph that he has surpassed great champions like Sébastien Ogier, Tommi Mäkinen, Juha Kankkunen, Marcus Grönholm, since this means that fans also take into account how much the luck factor can determine the trajectory and the record of a pilot.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.