The Cantabrian highlights the persistence of Hyundai until winning the Championship of Brands

He keeps the victory of Sardinia as his best moment with the Korean firm

Dani Sordo has praised Hyundai Motorsport’s progress since their return to the WRC materialized. The ‘summit’ of the project came last year, when they won the Brand Championship, but the Cantabrian pilot highlights all the ‘invisible’ hard work in the factory. As for his favorite moment with the Korean firm, he is left with the victory in Sardinia.

“Hyundai’s evolution has been impressive. They started from scratch in 2014 and already in their first year with the i20 WRC they managed to win in Germany. Then came more victories and good results until they won the Brand Championship in 2019,” said Sordo, in words collected by the Hyundai Spain web portal.

“It is the prize for the hard effort made for so long. I am particularly comfortable here, in the team we get along quite well. During the rallies everything is more tense, because we are very concentrated, but outside of that tension there is a very good atmosphere ”

“I am staying with 2019, without a doubt. I achieved the victory in Sardinia, which was incredible for me. It is the best moment of these years, one last. It was the reward for the hard effort made for so long. In the rallies there is a lot of work that is not seen and that is key to achieving good results. When you achieve a victory like this, the sacrifice is rewarded “, he added.

On the other hand, the Spaniard has confirmed that rallies from Argentina, Portugal or Italy were included in his program, which are currently provisionally postponed and undated. No one knows when the action will return to the World Cup, but Dani highlights that the car is ready to compete for everything when the time comes.

“It is difficult, because nobody even knows when we are going to be able to go out. The objective now is to know what rallies we are going to do and when we can start. I had planned to do Portugal, Italy and Argentina … and now everything is stopped. In Mexico I had a very good pace, but we could not take advantage of it, because we suffered some technical problems. The car is doing very well, it has some slight evolutions compared to last year, especially in the steering and in the suspension, “said Sordo to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.