Deaf “amateur” golfer Allen John tied for second in Germany

Deaf golfer Allen John, during the Porsche European Open in Hamburg, Germany.

(CNN) – Deaf amateur golfer Allen John was one shot away from an “incredible” tie for first place at the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The German, who has only 5% hearing and has used headphones for most of his life, fired 67 shots in the final round, the best score of the day, to finish in a triple tie for second place, behind the winner. Richard McEvoy.

“The atmosphere that there is, the people who have been with me all 18 holes, it’s just an incredible feeling,” John told reporters after his round this Sunday.

The 30-year-old finished ahead of big names on a star-studded field, which included 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel and rising American star Bryson DeChambeau.

Gold medal

John played in Hamburg, Germany, at the invitation of a sponsor, but had to forfeit his check for $ 198,500 because he was not a professional golfer.

He started the fourth round with seven drifting strokes, but four birdies in his final nine holes carried him into the lead while the others failed.

John originally turned pro in 2011 and competed on the Challenge Tour, Europe’s second-tier tour, the following year, before regaining his amateur status in 2016.

He competed for Germany at the 2017 Summer Deaflympics, winning the sport’s inaugural gold medal for his country.

His performance in Hamburg left John contemplating another attempt to turn pro.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself that I can get out of the tournament, be in the fight, finish second,” he said. “It’s quite an amazing feeling and it gives me a lot of confidence in the skills I can do on a golf course,” he added.

McEvoy did it

The man who ended John’s dream of victory in his homeland was 39-year-old Richard McEvoy.

Perhaps no one on the Tour embodies the mantra “If you don’t succeed at first, try, try, try again” than English.

Since turning pro 17 years ago, McEvoy has carried his craft around the Challenge Tour and the European Tour.

Before Sunday he had won three Challenge Tour titles, but never the victory at the highest level.

On 12 separate occasions McEvoy attended the European Tour Qualifying School, the annual qualifying event that gives professional golfers a chance to win a spot on the European Tour, but he retained his Tour card twice.

McEvoy conveyed the confidence of having won his third second-tier title last week in Normandy, becoming the first golfer since 2010 to win consecutive Challenge Tour and European Tour titles.

“It’s unbelievable,” McEvoy told reporters. “I waited a long time, 17 years as a professional, on and off the Tour,” he added.

Many bad years, many good years, but it never quite happened.

This was my moment. I fought a lot, I believed it and even in the end I convinced my caddy to give me the best chance to make a birdie, “said McEvoy.

The victory places McEvoy within the world’s top 150 and, perhaps most importantly, gives him the peace of mind of a two-year exemption on the Tour.

The winner’s check of $ 394,000 isn’t too bad, either.