It is quite common to see that an actor can bring two action characters to life in two different franchises, and with the growing success within the superhero genre this is becoming much more common, take the example of Idris Elba, who gave life to Heimdall inside the MCU and will now be part of the new movie ‘The Suicide Squad’, something similar happened with the actor Michael Rowe, which finally answered a question that many had Who would win in a battle between Deadshot and Ninjak?

The race of Michael Rowe has been marked by two specific works, on the one hand the miniseries ‘Ninjak vs. The Valiant Universe ‘ based on the comics of the same name where he played Colin King, better known as Ninjak and on the other hand, gave life to Deadshot within the series ‘Arrow’ and ‘Flash’, being very well received by fans.

During an interview for ComicBook, Michael Rowe finally gave an answer that everyone wanted to hear. Who would win in a battle between Deadshot and Ninjak?:

“That’s a very good question. It depends on how close they are, I guess. Colin would take him in a heads-up scenario. Colin is also extremely resourceful, but if Floyd can keep his distance and perhaps he has improved the arsenal of weapons that He had on the show, or like the comic: access to what he has in the comics. Floyd has the ability to be there when no one knows he’s there and shoot you in the back when you’re not looking, because he has no problem doing so. However, Colin is a little more conscientious, so he’s trying to be more ethical when it comes to combat, I think. “

Apparently the outcome of this confrontation will depend a lot on the way it is presented, whether it is hand-to-hand or hand-to-hand, or from a distance, since these characters are very different in their way of fighting.