If you still wanted Deadpool, Disney announced the great news that we will have three more movies of this comic character, this after Disney acquired the rights to this story.

That’s right, Disney, who is now the deadpool’s new house, plans to make three more films of the antihero, according to the portal We Got This Covered.

According to the same source, movies about the character, played by famous actor Ryan Reynolds, will have the same irreverent tone and aimed at adults like the previous ones.

The media said that Disney is pressing the creative chief of Marvel, Kevin Feige, to end the third installment of the story, and so they can continue capitalizing the character while still at the peak of popularity.

The first and second Deadpool movies are in the top three movies rated R highest grossing in history.

It should be noted that last year, the same

Ryan Reynolds

confirmed a third movie was coming Deadpool, now under production at Marvel Studios, after Disney acquired Fox, the producer of the first two movies.

Yes, we are working with the entire team. We are in Marvel now, which means we are now in the big leagues. It’s kind of crazy. We’re already working on it (Deadpool 3), « the actor shared in an interview.

The purchase of Fox by Disney has led the company to acquire a huge catalog of titles, among them franchises as important as « Alien » or « Planet of the Apes ».

Furthermore, it has retrieve various Marvel superheroes, including Deadpool, the tongue-tied mercenary played by Ryan.

Without a doubt fanatics of this story are more than intrigued of what is to come, because as Reynolds himself said, they are now in the big leagues.