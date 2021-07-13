Deadpool joins the MCU in Free Guy promo with Karg

We go out of our way to go to the movie “Free Guy”, the upcoming theatrical release of actor Ryan Reynolds. The reason for this is that, in that crazy line in which the actor usually moves, he has left us a interesting nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since Disney bought Fox, all eyes have been focused on how the Marvel Studios movies and series will integrate Deadpool, as it is already officially confirmed that the version played by Ryan Reynolds will become part of the MCU with his third film. Many theories have been heard about the multiverse and time travel, but now Reynolds breaks the rules by bringing what would officially be the Deadpool’s first integration into the MCU.

To promote Fox’s and therefore Disney’s Free Guy movie, Ryan Reynolds dressed up again as Deadpool alongside Taika Waititi, who is also starring in the upcoming Fox-produced comedy. But here’s the most important thing: Taika Waititi has served as motion capture to bring Korg to life, as he did in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

The promotional video for Free Guy is full of UCM references, making it clear that Deadpool has officially joined the franchise, because even if it is a promo for another movie, it is really official from Disney, and consequently, it would be like saying that it is official. from Marvel.

Deadpool 3 is known to be produced as part of the MCU, but details are scant as to when that film’s production start date. It was said that filming could not begin until early 2022 at the earliest, but there are no official dates yet.

The video was posted on Reynolds’ official YouTube channel.