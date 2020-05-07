In a recent interview, actor Ryan Reynolds talked about how bringing Deadpool into the Cinematic Universe of Marvel movies will be “explosive.”

Ryan Reynolds He believes that introducing Deadpool into the Marvel movies would be a game-changing move. The first movie was already different from what we were used to. Because he was a hooligan and showed that success with a more adult rating is possible. Other movies like Logan (2017) or Joker (2019) followed suit.

Deadpool often makes ironic comments regarding the lackluster continuity of the X-Men franchise, as well as other mutants. In addition, the second installment featured Cable and X-Force, leaving the future open for both a third “bigmouth mercenary” adventure and an X-Force movie. However, the plans were canceled due to the purchase of FOX by Disney. Although they have already confirmed that Marvel movies will feature this peculiar mutant.

Disney recovered the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Ryan Reynolds if Deadpool’s adult world could be combined with the Marvel / Disney movies.

“I see infinite possibilities in either version,” said Reynolds. “If Deadpool were in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and surprising and there are many things to play with. If Deadpool continued to do his thing, there is also an infinite possibility. ”

Although Deadpool was not part of the Phase 4 announcement of Marvel movies at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Kevin Feige has expressed a desire to continue the character franchise. The writers of the first two installments, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, are working on the third. Feige has also revealed that there are plans to incorporate mutants into the MCU, but how and when is unknown.

Seeing how the only upcoming X-Men related project is Deadpool 3, that movie could serve as a bridge to the rest of the mutants at UCM. Although it should not be ruled out that we can see this character as a secondary of luxury in some other movie or series before he makes his solo debut.