Deadpool enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an advertisement for the movie ‘Free Guy’

Ryan Reynolds surprised his fans with a video in which he plays Deadpool, hinting that he will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the movie Free Guy.

If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made. pic.twitter.com/XvhIQMtBfS – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 13, 2021

The video on Twitter and Instagram shows some sequences from Deadpool movies with the legend Deadpool’s Maximum Reactions, as well as a parody where he appears as a youtuber asking his followers for donations on the Patreon platform.

In that same scene, Deadpool appears with Krog (voiced by Taika Waititi) from Thor: Ragnarok, who talks about the Free guy trailer, in which he will star.

With this video Deadpool implies that he is joining Disney. While he is a main Marvel character, he has not been included in the films that have been produced by Disney.

Free guy is a comedy film directed by Shawn Lavy, which opens on August 13 with Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios.

Ryan Reynolds plays the comedic, histrionic, transgressive and frivolous Marvel character who won over audiences with his ways of dealing with every situation that came his way in February 2016, when the first movie came out.