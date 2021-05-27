Deadpool director says Deadpool 3 doesn’t need to be R-rated

Quite possibly, the third Deadpool movie will be released in 2023, as its filming is scheduled to begin in early 2022. This movie is already confirmed as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is, in some way that they have not yet explained, it will make the leap from the Fox mutant movie universe to the Marvel Studios Universe.

This movie is going to be the 1st R-rated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The president of Marvel Studios has acknowledged that until now they have not seen the need to use the R classification, nor does he believe that in the short term they will need it.

That makes “Deadpool 3” go to land in a universe in which violence and the explicit is very controlled, can it fit in? That is the question that many fans have, and even more, they question whether Disney will put his hand to control the tone of the film. However, there are those who are not afraid that this could happen. It is the case of Tim miller, whoever was the director of the first Deadpool movie, as he defends the idea that an R rating is not necessary to tell a Deadpool story.

This occurs when in the interview, they point out that he “practically invented” a new genre of superhero movies with Deadpool, and they ask him if the character can exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without undergoing a change that makes it worse. It is here that the filmmaker has defended the idea that no R rating needed to have Deadpool, just Ryan Reynolds.

I believe it. I think the way Ryan Reynolds plays the character and the way he takes on that particular kind of insanity, even if you say he’s not going to use four-letter words, it would still be there. He is still that character. You can take away the R rated parts if you wanted and he would still be Deadpool if Ryan did..

Recall that Tim Miller did not come out in the best of ways from “Deadpool 2” and was precisely explaining that the reason he left the film was because of all the control that Ryan Reynolds had over the film, taking away his freedom.

Via information | Reverse