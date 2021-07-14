Deadpool debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The imminent incursion of Deadpool to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most anticipated events by fans of superheroes. Following Disney’s purchase of Fox, all sorts of theories quickly emerged about how the antihero might fit into upcoming Marvel Studios movies. To everyone’s surprise, Deadpool finally appeared alongside an MCU character, although not in the way we imagine it.

Ryan reynolds, the actor who gives life to Deadpool, shared a video to promote Free Guy: Taking Control, his next feature film. Curiously, in the promotional appears Deadpool with Korg. We are talking, of course, about the creature that appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and shortly after in Avengers: Endgame. Yes, it may be very different from what many expected, but this is Deadpool’s first crossover with a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool and Korg react together to the trailer for Free Guy: Taking Over, which is scheduled to premiere on August 13, 2021. The film, by the way, belongs to 20th Century Studios, a production company now under the Disney umbrella. . It is clear that those led by Mickey They took advantage of the anticipation surrounding Deadpool to promote the film.

What do we know about Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Deadpool’s possible appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been an avalanche of speculation and reporting. The last we knew, thanks to an intervention by Kevin Feige (director of Marvel Studios), is that Deadpool 3 will remain as an adult movie. This news was received with great joy, as many feared that Disney would change the antihero’s personality to align him with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additionally, the manager confirmed that the script of Deadpool 3 is already underway. In fact, Ryan Reynolds himself is the project supervisor. “Ryan is a very busy and successful actor. We have a set of projects that we’ve already announced and now need to do, but it’s exciting that it’s started. He’s a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force in the crowd. nature, so it’s amazing to see him bring that character to life, “Feige said.

Beyond the crossover with Korg, when will we first see Deadpool in a Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film? Rumors point to Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Of course, this is not official. Considering that this film will return to the theme of the multiverse – after Spider-Man: No Way Home – it is not unreasonable to think that Deadpool will share some scenes with the sorcerer.

