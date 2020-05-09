As we had already informed you a long time ago, the actress of the famous series of ‘Game of Thrones’ has raised the intentions of wanting to be part of the MCU, but with a character that has been little explored and that in fact there are those who do not know that she exists. The interesting thing is that the creator of the character has already talked about it and Rob Liefeld wants Lena Headey in ‘Deadpool’, We tell you everything he said about it.

Liefeld is known for his temperament and delays when it comes to turning in a job on time, which is why Marvel Studios is reluctant to want to hire him to participate in the third installment as Ryan Reynolds wants. But the “dad” of the character has not been calm, in fact shows his annoyance by blaming the franchise for the delay in the new production.

Much has been mentioned about how the character will develop now that it is within the Disney family ranks, as it is believed that it will no longer have adult themes, which fans have liked so much. But not only would Wade Wilson be the problem, also with Wanda, known as Lady Dadpool.

Rob Liefeld wants Lena Headey in ‘Deadpool’ as the female version of the antihero as he was asked what he thought about the actress, famous for bringing the detestable to life Cersei Lannister in the HBO series, wants to be part of the franchise.

“Do it baby, do it! Go ahead. Lady Deadpool is fantastic. She is also ridiculously popular. I think she is also slightly underused,” Liefeld said.

Created by him and Victor Gischler, Lady Deadpool appears when her male version draws on different versions of herself in order to confront Awareness, a powerful cosmic entity. The interesting thing would be that his appearance could be the expected start of Deadpool Corps, which is formed by the severed head of the character that appeared in Marvel Zombies, a children’s version and a dog called Headpool, Kid Deadpool and Dogpool. He can not even with one, is it that Disney wants to risk so much?