Deadpool creator saw the Snyder Cut 5 times and also asks for the Snyderverse – Tomatazos

Want to add an important voice to the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement? You may be interested in having Rob Liefeld on your side. If that name sounds familiar, it is because it is the artist who created Deadpool, along with the writer Fabian Nicieza. As you might suspect, he has come out in favor of Zack Snyder and his plans to end the trilogy he originally had planned after Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

Through his Twitter account, the artist Rob Liefeld shared his excitement for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He explained that he has seen the long-awaited film five times and asked the studio to restore the director’s plans for the franchise. In addition to being a lot of fun, the tweet, as you might expect, was filled with other fans of that franchise who began to join his petition for the #RestoreTheSnyderverse.

This was the brief message with which he let it be known that he likes that director’s vision for DC characters:

I just saw Zack Snyder’s cut from Justice League for the fifth time this weekend. It’s very funny. Come on, restore the Snyderverse once and for all.

It’s no surprise that the creator of one of the most irreverent comic book characters is a fan of Snyder and his style. Several Marvel creatives, such as the Russo brothers or James Gunn, have expressed happiness that the release of the DC movie that for so many years remained in storage has been achieved and whose alteration resulted in the disastrous 2017 version finished by Joss Whedon.

The same thing is known to have happened for a time with Deadpool – 84%, the movie starring Ryan Reynolds. Supposedly, the actor had come up with the idea for the film and made an animated scene to illustrate his vision. The Fox studio declined to pay attention to it because it doubted there would be a market for an R-rated title based on a comic. It wasn’t until that scene was leaked and fans freaked out that the project was given the green light.

The film, as you surely know, ended up being a success with critics, audiences and the box office. A sequel was quickly put into development and the formula triumphed again with Deadpool 2 – 85%. With these two backgrounds, as with Logan’s – 93%, the studies began to take into account other possibilities when they discovered that there is a market for such productions within the superhero genre.

Without those mutant movies, it would probably have been quite a fight for Justice League to keep its R rating. While it’s still not easy to greenlight such a project, more and more, particularly on television, this is being allowed. genre is as explicit or gory as creatives deem it, for example in more recent titles like The Boys – 95% or Invincible – 100%. And yes, that’s also one more reason why sequels to the Snyderverse shouldn’t be ruled out by the studio.

