Deadpool could kill the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe

The comic series Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe could be recreated on the big screen Will the character arrive at the MCU?

One of the best known comics of Deadpool it is Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe. In this series, the character is unhinged and simply annihilates whatever being stands in his way. Among his victims are Spider-man, Fantastic 4, Hulk, Wolverine and more. The point is that according to the insider Daniel Richtman, something similar to this story could happen on the big screen.

The communicator stated that Slaughter, as it is also known, will attempt to take over the multiverse of the UCM, after which he would wage great chaos in each created universe. This could lead to the ‘loudmouth’ to end more than one life of several of the heroes of the franchise. However, the effects of this could be easily reversed or underestimated.

However, despite the genius that could bring this project to theaters, it should be noted that there are other options in which it could be done with Wade wilson take control of the multiverses. Even so, each of the ideas associated with the mutant raises great expectations, especially now that it is known that a third installment will come starring him. Ryan reynolds.

Massacre reaches the MCU?

Although not much is known about the next Deadpool film, it is further doubted whether the murderer will finally enter the Cinematic Universe or not, since they already have the rights to do so.

One of the obstacles that the production faces to make this move is that its main actor does not want the classification to be left R. The amount of violence and foul language have made the first two films acts of irreverence well received by critics and audiences.

For his part, the director of the first feature film, Tim miller, answered the question, Would the essence of Deadpool still change its classification? This was his answer:

“Yes. I think Ryan Reynolds’ version of the character and the way he accepts that particular kind of insanity, even if you said he won’t use four letter words, it would still be there. He is still that character. You can remove the R-rated parts if you want and it would still be Deadpool if Ryan was doing it, “the filmmaker told the outlet. Reverse.