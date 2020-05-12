Share

Deadpool 3 has long been known to be a given, but it seems that Disney isn’t so keen on making the movie right away. Something that, of course, Rob Liefeld doesn’t like at all.

Recently Ryan Reynolds he was very comfortable with the future of Deadpool in your new house. The actor hinted that he will be happy with a solo movie by Deadpool 3 or even if you must cross the path of the character with the different plots of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just the opposite happens with Rob Liefeld, co-creator of the Bocazas Mercenary and X-Force.

Rob Liefeld begins by admitting that he is not “overly excited” about the president’s plans for Marvel studiosKevin Feige who would not have Deadpool 3 in mind yet and would not have considered the film adaptation of X-Force, to end up putting itself in the worst thing. “This is what people do not want to hear, but thank God I am realistic: I think there will be no more Deadpool movies,” he said in a statement to Inverse.

“We have two great movies and we live in a cultural world that is always looking forward trying to sell us what’s next. For me, that craving ends up calming down. People have to stop and realize that Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were released two years apart and now … I’m not overly excited about Marvel’s plans. It is the first time that I am planning «Hey Feige, but do you really have a plan? Your plan was ‘Eternals’ and ‘Shang-Chi’? Was that your plan? And ‘Black Widow’? ” They have closed a door. Chris Evans has said goodbye, Robert Downey Jr. too, Black Widow falls off a cliff and also says goodbye, they almost lost Tom Holland to Sony … But you are geniuses Marvel, geniuses“He commented regarding the lack of interest from the producer in Deadpool 3.

The situation is complicated

Overall tone shows tremendous anger at Disney, new house of his characters after the purchase of Fox. Thus Rob Liefeld complains about the way in which Marvel Studios raises his productions ensuring that even if they got to work with Deadpool 3’s this year, “it would be released in four. I can’t be excited about that. ” He also adds that he cannot “camouflage” how he feels about it. stressing that the X-Force movie has also been a victim of the merger of the two companies.

