Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds wants his female co-star to receive the same pay as him

Ryan Reynolds dreamed of having an ultimate superhero movie and character, and all his dreams came true in 2016 with the release of Deadpool – 84%, a film that adapted the adventures of the famous mercenary Marvel with a unique style that we will never see among Disney productions in the same genre. But after some very successful installments, the dreams of the actor and the studio were interrupted by the hand of the mouse; the company bought Fox for more than US $ 71 billion, now things will be very different. Deadpool 3 was confirmed long ago and is already being planned by the studio with Reynolds as the star, but the actor seems to be looking for something very important: a fair salary for his female co-star.

In the adventure presented by Fox in 2016 we met Wade Wilson, while discovering that he has a terrible type of incurable cancer. Wade makes the decision to leave his girlfriend and undergoes an experiment that could cure him, however, it has much more remarkable effects: he destroys the disease but grants him an impressive regeneration ability that prevents him from dying, and in the process deforms his entire Body. In the sequel we witness more crazy adventures for the mercenaries and his companions, unfortunately they did not last long, all due to the absorption of Fox by Disney. Now a new future awaits the character.

We know that at some point in the future it will come Deadpool 3 and that will surely become an MCU hit. But Daniel Richtman, the popular Twitter influencer who knows all the secrets of Hollywood before they are officially revealed, shares something very interesting: Ryan reynolds is fighting for his female co-star in Wade Wilson’s next film to receive fair pay. The actor is well aware that women face inequality in Hollywood because it is something faced by his own wife, the star of Gossip girl, Blake Lively. This was what he commented for Marie Claire in 2019:

It is something that must be addressed, absolutely. It is a multifaceted problem because it is not only in the cinema, but in many industries. It’s frustrating. I see my wife go through it, I see her deal with it to some degree, and I want for her what has benefited me for years. There has to be some equality.

It is worth wondering whether Marvel Studios will listen to the demands of Ryan reynolds and will grant the leading actress of Deadpool 3 a proportional salary.

The Deadpool made by Fox is cynical, hilarious and not afraid to speak with the public, characteristics that are not at all common among Marvel Studios characters and that will probably have to change; However, it is already a win that the character has the opportunity to stay in the MCU with the same actor, which apparently will not happen with the X-Men. The mutants have had a somewhat different fate and it is obvious that Kevin Feige and company are preparing to give them a slightly different twist to what was observed in the many films we saw in previous years.

The third installment of the mercenary will come from Marvel Studios and most likely as a kind of reboot for the character. The actor announced months ago that he already had the opportunity to meet with Disney executives to study the details of his affiliation with the company. It is only a matter of time before the news about the new film begins to see the light of the media; Without a doubt, the MCU has a great challenge to meet in the coming years: living up to expectations.

