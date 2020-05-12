Over the past few months we’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about the newest installment of Marvel’s most popular antihero, including that the studio was thinking of modifying the character’s profile, Something that Ryan Reynolds would not be willing to allow and it seems that what we all suspected would come true, since it was revealed that Marvel does not have a current plan for ‘Deadpool 3’.

The biggest fear of Deadpool fans when Disney acquired Fox studios is that the antihero would lose his essence to adapt to the parameters of the MCU, which are very different from his or that the company of the mouse decided to leave aside to the character, and it seems that the latter will happen, since with the planning of its next phases, Marvel’s last concern is to give Deadpool a place in his universe.

Although Reynolds and Kevin Feige have expressed in the past that the third installment of the antihero is something that will happen, the creator of the character, Rob Liefeld, assured in an interview with Inverse, that Marvel has zero plans to produce a new Deadpool movie, as the studio will focus on other superhero movies.

“This is what people don’t want to hear, but thank God I’m realistic. I feel like the Deadpool movies have already come out. We have two brilliant films, and we live in a culture that always looks forward because everything they sell us is ‘next, next, next’. It’s fever, for me, while fever subsides, people just need to calm down and realize that Deadpool 1 and 2 were released two years apart, 2016 and 2018, and I just can’t. I’m not really that crazy about Marvel’s plan right now. Deadpool 3 would be out in four years. I can’t get excited about it. Do you know what his plan for Deadpool is right now? A goose egg. Zero plans, “said Liefeld.

The plan that Liefeld points out is that Marvel did not include any X-Men characters or mutants in its next phases, so to produce a new movie of ‘Deadpool’, this would go on for four years, something that has made the creator angry, since a character as popular as the antihero, does not deserve to be treated that way.

So at the moment, Marvel doesn’t have a plan for ‘Deadpool 3’, so if what Liefeld said was confirmed, it would take us a long time to see a new installment of the antihero, which would confirm that it was not all good news when Disney acquired Fox.