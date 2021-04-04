Deadpool 3, 4 and 5 could form a trilogy

Ryan Reynolds would be planning that the next three Deadpool installments for the MCU form a trilogy

Having admitted that her own mythology is heavily indebted to George Lucas’s Star Wars, it’s not surprising that Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven to be fond of trilogies. So Ryan Reynolds could also be thinking that Deadpool within the MCU is no exception.

Iron Man and Captain America each starred in a trilogy with their characters as protagonists, just like the Avengers if technically Infinity War and Endgame are considered as two halves of a larger story. Meanwhile, Tom Holland will return in the future, but Spider-Man: Far From Home draws a line under the high school arc that began in Homecoming, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could be the end of the road for Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, and James Gunn has no intention of sticking around after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson looks set to be the exception that proves the rule, with Thor: Love and Thunder turning him into the first of the franchise’s heroes to headline a fourth solo installment.

All three Deadpool movies will have a general theme

Daniel Richtman, has stated through his Patreon account that Ryan Reynolds wants the third, fourth and fifth installments of Deadpool in the MCU to form a trilogy and have a general theme, which would undoubtedly fit within the scope of Marvel Studios and the genre of superheroes in general. Richtman doesn’t offer more information on what the story in question could be, but the script is still in the works, so any specific details could still be a long way off.

Still, Reynolds is patiently biding his time for the loudmouth mercenary to make his big comeback, and will likely begin filming for Deadpool 3 next summer, by which time we’ll have a much better idea of ​​where the movie is headed.