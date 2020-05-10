Fortnite and music? Few things better! The Epic Games video game is preparing for a new party after the success that Travis Scott achieved in his presentation in late April. Now it’s time to receive Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis in a Battle Royale.

To celebrate its 350 million registered users, Fortnite and Epic Games already have all the preparations for their party and here we are going to share everything they have to know to join the festival.

Fortnite was already anticipating several luxury events. Since Travis Scott gathered 12 million users for his concert, the video game has found a gold mine. To continue with the party, Diplo and Major Lazer followed him within the “Magisterial Party”.

The concert announced with Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis wants to put the bar higher than ever and break all records set by Scott.

Today is the day! Come hang out at the Fiesta Magistal premiere. Live with @DillonFrancis @steveaoki and @ deadmau5 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. MX, CO, PA, PE, EC / 8:00 PM

CL, VZ / 9:00 PM

ARG / 10:00 PM

ES / 3:00 AM (May 9) pic.twitter.com/EMfD1lCcCw – Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) May 8, 2020

When is Sopitaaaaas ?!

Now yes, without further ado, The festival is scheduled for this Friday, May 8. Although it does not yet appear on the Fortnite tracker events page, the schedule is confirmed by both the video game and the artists. In Mexico the party is waiting for you at 8 p.m.

If you are a complete fan of Fortnite, you can enjoy the concert from the same game using your character. In order to enter, you will have to join the new mode called “Magisterial Party”. For saturation reasons, we recommend that you enter about 20 minutes before.

Why didn’t you let me know earlier ?!

If the video call with your family crossed you today or something else important, you should know that, like the Travis Scott concert, it will have two dates to ensure that you don’t miss it for anything in the world. This new date will be Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m. Mexico time.

Now, if yours is not Fortnite but the music of Deadmau5, Steve Aoki or Dillon Francis, You will also be able to enjoy the concert from his YouTube channel. We leave it here below!

