The pandemic causes mental phenomena in individuals, social groups, civil and ecclesiastical authorities. One very visible is the Government and its representatives.

What he said is recorded López Obrador in the face of the imminent threat: “we are prepared”, “I am carrying my arrest” and other improper barbarities of a Head of State. Society as a whole lives in fear, a fear that creeps from the bones to the brain. Sometimes we lose the sense of time and sometimes of the same reality.

What is truth, what is a lie? Not even the most powerful man in the world is left out of the wave of irrationality. Trump He even recommended medicines for Covid-19 without being a doctor. He suggested, although later said it was a joke, to take disinfectants as a remedy. We are also not exempt and we are equally vulnerable; a few days ago the priest passed away Eduardo Hernández Rodríguez, pastor of the San Pedro de Los Hernández neighborhood in León.

The parish priest suffered from hypertension and diabetes, according to reports from the health authority. They confirmed that he was also a victim of the pandemic. However, neither the ecclesiastical authority nor the Ministry of Health formalized the cause of death.

A false stigma led residents of the neighborhood to swear that it was false and that members of the community should not be judged as possible victims of the Covid-19 because there they were very healthy since they have been drinking milk since they were little. A small note of the natural frustration caused by the loss of a loved one. The priest was a spiritual pillar for families.

The municipal authority put several neighborhoods on alert as Echeveste, Leon Valley and still others where several cases had been detected. He fulfilled his duty to give immediate dissemination to avoid more infections and deaths. In societies where what happens is more clearly and opportunely reported, citizens can reflect and make decisions. When the majority live in the confinement due to risk, there are fantasies created in the networks.

70 percent of adults have a cell phone and immediate broadcast media such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter or Instagram. Anyone can invent a Martian conspiracy or a Machiavellian government plan to reduce the size of the population.

We could write a storybook with the multiple versions that circulate in networks. That is why the Government, at all levels, must always tell us the truth. What is the use of President López Obrador saying that we are already taming the curve when it is not true?

I remember with precision that a few weeks ago he assured that the economic recovery would begin on May 17. We are neither “flattening the curve” nor do we know with scientific precision when and how we will begin the return to the new normal.

The media can say, in all humility, that the information tsunami is impossible to interpret at all angles. We need reliable data and more data to be clear and spread the truth. Misinformation causes preventable deaths.

.