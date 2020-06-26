Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Hidetaka’s new narrative adventure “Swery65” Suhehiro will debut in a few days and will mark the creative’s return to the Deadly Premonition franchise. During the middle of the year several events are being held with many news related to upcoming projects and in one a new preview of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise was present.

Toybox Games and Rising Star Games revealed a nearly 20-minute gameplay video focused on the new case of FBI agent Francis York Morgan, in which several establishments of Le Carré are presented, where the detective will have to find clues to solve the Mysterious murder of young Lise Clarkson.

As you can see in the trailer below, which was part of the IGN Summer of Gaming event, in one part of the story you will receive the help of Patricia Woods a young woman who will provide the necessary clues in her case. In the preview we can see a section in which both characters visit Alexus Jawara’s restaurant.

In case you missed it: Hidetaka Suehiro and Goichi Suda will collaborate in a horror video game.

Some characters will have very important information

In this place, as in the others in Le Carré, it will be possible to find clues to continue developing the story. For example, in the York restaurant she learned that before Clarkson’s death there was a tall person following her.

The agent’s task, of course, will be to find key elements from which to obtain factual information, but there will be some who will not collaborate as easily, so it will be necessary to find ways to persuade them.

As an example, in the gameplay preview it is seen that Mrs. Carpenter refuses to give her information, but York will take advantage of the lady’s superstition to get what she wants and the way to do it is by getting a voodoo doll from a specialized establishment in this and in which he found a key person in the case.

Something that could be seen in the trailer is that York will use a skateboard to move in Le Carré and how the progression of the story will work.

We leave you with the gameplay.

What did you think of the advance? Are you interested in this mystery title? Tell us in the comments.

The original installment of the series, had a release on Nintendo Switch and featured an exclusive physical version for this console, which included various collectibles.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will debut on July 10 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us at LEVEL UP.

Source