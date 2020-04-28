Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As we discussed a few hours ago, it was a matter of time to learn important information about Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise. In case you don’t remember, Hidetaka’s new project “Swery65” Suehiro was announced last year as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

The creative promised that the long-awaited sequel would be available sometime this year. If you are waiting for this launch, we have excellent news for you, as its launch date was revealed today and you can have it in your hands very soon.

When will Deadly Premonition 2 come to Switch?

Swery65 released a new trailer for Deadly Premonition 2 first thing in the morning, where we see a part of the intro of the game. At the end, the release date of this new adventure by Francis York Morgan is confirmed.

Deadly Premonition 2 will debut exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 10. It will be distributed in both physical and digital formats. Your copies in any format will be offered in exchange for $ 49.99 USD.

To celebrate the announcement, Swery65 and Nintendo offer Deadly Premonition Origins with an attractive 50% discount in the Switch eShop. The title will let you know the first installment of this franchise that was originally released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC.

This promotion will be available until May 17. Here is the latest trailer for Deadly Premonition 2:

What is Deadly Premonition 2?

Deadly Premonition became a cult game thanks in part to the revival of the survival horror genre, which it mixed with elements of an open-world title. In the sequel you will learn the story of Davis and Jones, FBI agents who will have to discover the truth behind serial murders.

According to the details, the game’s story takes place in Boston, but there will be trips to the past where you can visit the city of Le Carré. That is where Francis York Morgan will return to action.

Because of this, the game is considered a sequel and a prequel at the same time. The game will offer great freedom of exploration, an intense narrative, a customization system and various mini-games.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is coming to Nintendo Switch in early July. Visit this link for more news about the title.

