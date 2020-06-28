Little by little we approach the launch of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Exclusively for Nintendo Switch, a sequel to the cult title that received its conversion for the Nintendo console last year, this time Rising Star Games has released a new trailer to show us the city of Le Carré one of which will be set.

Investigate great mysteries at Le Carré… or bowling or skateboarding

The sequel is being developed by Toybox by Swery65, father of the original installment, in a plot located in the cities of Boston and Le Carré between the present (2019) and before (2005) of the events experienced in Greenvale. The protagonists on this occasion will be two main characters who will investigate two cases related to each other in two different times, on the one hand Francis York Morgan whom we already know, and on the other, Aaliyah Davis with his companion Simon Jones, as was already the case in the first Deadly Premonition will feature a very interesting supporting cast of characters.

Do you want to see a little more of the appetizing and disturbing Le Carré? This is what it looks like:

The strange and disturbing city of the state of Louisiana It will be a key wrap in the storyline of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, since as it happened with the town of Greenvale in the first, it will be very explorable and with a multitude of activities (mini-games) that we can do like going to the bowling alley , shooting practice or skateboarding. The locals will have a life of their own and move around the environment doing their routines, but they will also commission us side missions with their respective subplot, all at the same time as we solve the mysterious case that contains a dark side of an apparently peaceful and pleasant Le Carré.

With its launch scheduled for July 10 exclusively temporary for Nintendo Switch It is clear that Rising Star Games prefers to keep the secrets of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, since we have not seen too much playable material from the project to date a few weeks after its release, neither enemies nor many details of the plot or the case to be investigated in the two time lines. Luckily, IGN has published the following gameplay, where we can see conversations or the use of skate:

In this new video they have managed to create expectation among the fans of the first installment, through small references, which over the years had already given up hope of seeing Francis York Morgan again.

