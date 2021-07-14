Deadly heat wave: the bodies of 43 immigrants recovered in the Arizona desert

Last June the remains of 43 undocumented immigrants on the Arizona border with Mexico, three times more than the 14 found in June 2020.

According to the most recent report from the Compassionate Borders group based on figures from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, last month June has been the most “lethal” month of June for immigrants in more than a decade, after surpassing the 37 deaths reported in 2008.

The 43 deaths reported last June also represent a considerable increase when compared to the 20 deaths recorded last May.

The increase in the migratory flow along the border between the United States and Mexico, added to the dangerous routes that migrants are using to cross the border irregularly, such as the Arizona desert, it is turning into a deadly combination.

“Every week we are receiving more than a dozen calls from migrants lost in the desert requesting help from the emergency number 911 to be rescued”Chris Clem, head of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, told Efe.

The federal agency held an event last week to alert migrants to the danger of entering the Arizona desert.

In recent weeks the region has experienced an intense heat wave, registering temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) which further endangers the lives of migrants who do not have enough water to survive the journey.

The number of rescues of undocumented immigrants has increased by a 170% in the Yuma sector during the current fiscal year, which began in October 2020.

Last year was one of the deadliest years in the number of migrant deaths, registering a total of 227 deaths, the highest number since 2010.

But this mark could be surpassed this year, then, according to Compassionate Borders, who keep one of the most complete databases for the registration of migrant deaths, from last January to June, a total of 127 deaths have been registered.

In this way, the 96 deaths registered during the same period last year were exceeded.

