Deadly collision with a bear: Unusual Harley Davidson motorcycle accident in Connecticut

Thomas Kovalik, a 65-year-old motorcyclist, was killed in a rare accident when he collided with a bear in Connecticut.

The crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 325 Hill Road, Harwinton area. According to the state police, Kovalik was driving a motorcycle Harley Davidson 1995 model down Route 222 when suddenly collided with a live bear on the road.

The force of the shock caused the 65-year-old driver, a Plymouth resident, to be thrown from the motorcycle. Officers found Kovalik lying on the road when they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Route 222 was closed between Delay and Hayden Roads for an extended period of time while state police investigated the accident, ABC News reported.

