‘Deadly Class’, Netflix’s ‘Elite’ of killer students

He wears uniforms very similar to the Las Encinas students, but it is the only coincidence they have with them. The King’s Dominion boys are much more ‘destroyers’ and hide weapons behind their backs, hence their series ‘Deadly Class’ is so attractive and has been placed between the most watched of Netflix among the premieres of this month. Have you still not been seduced by its wildest arts? Take note because when you finish reading you will want to enjoy the first season and you will be left wanting a second, although everything indicates that there will not be one, unfortunately for its fans.

Its title, translated as ‘Lethal class’, It comes from the comic, signed by Rick Remender, on which it is based. The plot centers on the figure of a homeless boy who is recruited by an organization to be admitted to a high-level school where the children of the richest families in the mafia study. Set in the mid-1980s, circumstances in the US are not favorable for this bunch of kids who fight to become the best killers. And between class and class there is also room for trouble between these and the occasional party as epic as that of ‘Elite’ on Halloween.

DR

The aesthetics of the series is brutal, we love the ‘looks’ of the protagonists and the cast convinces with a Lana Condor who shows her darker side and away from ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’. Along with her are Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, María Gabriela de Faría and Luke Tennie, among others. Will they survive? You have ten exciting chapters to find out, while you wait for ‘Elite’ to open its doors in June with a season 4 that will bring us upside down.

