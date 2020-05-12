This Wednesday closes the deadline to get your $ 1,200 fast-track aid check. As the economic crisis unleashed by the new coronavirus deepens, the United States government has helped 130 million people mitigate financial difficulties by providing the economic impact payment of $ 1,200 for individual taxpayers and $ 2,400 for marriages, it reported. the Treasury Department.

Miami Mundo / thenewherald

The Internal Revenue Service has processed payments through direct deposits to taxpayers’ bank accounts, information that it keeps when people file their tax returns and receive a tax refund.

Individuals who do not receive reimbursement because they usually owe the treasury, have had to provide the IRS, in the course of the last few weeks, their bank information, through a digital portal called Get My Payment, in order to automatic payment to be processed.

This Wednesday, May 13, at noon, closes the deadline to use the portal with a view to “having the opportunity to obtain a faster impact payment” through direct deposit, the tax authorities said in a statement.

IRS authorities, in collaboration with the Treasury Department, urged citizens on Friday to use “Get my payment” before noon on Wednesday, May 13, “to have the opportunity [de] faster delivery ”.

This is the application through which people can provide their bank account information to the IRS. After that date, the IRS will channel the rest of the stimulus payments by sending paper checks to addresses.

Paper checks would not arrive until late May or early June, the tax agency said in the statement.

“Starting this month, the number of paper checks that are issued to taxpayers will increase considerably. For many taxpayers, the last chance to get a direct deposit of their financial impact payments instead of receiving a paper check will come soon, “authorities said.

“People should visit Get My Payment on IRS.gov by noon on Wednesday, May 13 to check the status of their payment and, when available, provide their direct deposit information,” they urged.

How to set up direct deposit for your federal aid check

If you haven’t set up direct deposit yet and want to get your $ 1,200 aid check faster, here are the government instructions for entering bank account information, making your receipt quicker:

Visit the Get My Payment page where you can check the status of your economic impact relief payment and provide your bank account information.