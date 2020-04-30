INCOME TAX. Since April 20, taxpayers must complete their tax return, before the deadline, set according to their department. Are you wondering about calculating your income tax? We will explain everything to you.

[Mis à jour le 27 avril 2020 à 14h53] Are you wondering about the relevance of having to fill out, again this year, a tax return, while income tax has been withheld at source since last year? This document remains essential. The declaration makes it possible to find out if you owe an income tax balance against the source tax you have paid last year. In addition, it allows, if necessary, to adjust your withholding tax rate. This year, the deadline is fixed in June, depending on your department of residence. In 2020, only households whose income does not change from one year to the next will receive a pre-filled declaration that they will not be required to return to the tax authorities. In total, 12 million tax households will be exempted from completing their tax return, according to estimates by Bercy. Scale, installments … Find all the information on calculating income tax.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the tax calendar has been revised. The reporting period started on April 20, 2020, not April 9. The dates then range from early to mid-June. The tax return, relating to the income for the year 2019, must be returned before June 12 if you use the paper form. As a reminder, only tax households that do not have access to the Internet can use it.

For others, the deadline for online tax returns depends, like last year, on your department number:

01 to 19: June 4, 2020

20 to 54: June 8, 2020

55 to 976: June 11, 2020

Keep in mind that a late return of income exposes you to an increase in the amount of your income tax.

To determine the amount of income tax for which you are liable, the tax authorities study all income (wages, pensions, pensions, property income) that you collect on the tax year, so in 2019 for this year. At first, it is necessary to determine net taxable income – information that you can find on your pay slip if you are an employee. If this is not the case, use the document attached to the tax return, which specifies the allowances and deductions from which you benefit.

As a reminder, a standard deduction of 10% is applied, for professional expenses. The minimum amount of this deduction is 441 euros for 2019. It is capped at 12,627 euros per member of the household. If this reduction is lower than the total of your professional expenses, you can then deduct the amount of your real expenses.

What is the family quotient?

Have you determined your taxable net income? You must divide it by the number of shares of your tax household. You get your family quotient. The family quotient is used to determine taxable income for the tax household. Apply the amount obtained to the tax scale. In 2020 for the taxation of income for 2019, the tax reduction linked to the family quotient is limited to 1,567 euros for each additional half-share and at 784 euros for each quarter share additional.

The family quotient according to the size of the tax household

Number of children

Number of shares for a married or PACS couple

Number of shares for a widower or widow

Number of shares for a cohabiting couple

Number of shares for a single person

Source: Directorate General of Public Finances

0

2

1

1

1

1

2.5

2.5

1.5

2

2

3

3

2

2.5

3

4

4

3

3.5

4

5

5

4

4.5

Per additional child

1

1

1

1

Income tax works with a tax schedule. So, a rate between 0 and 45% applies to each income bracket of the income tax scale. Very concretely, if your taxable net income is below a certain threshold, a zero rate is applied. These famous rates apply to a fraction of household income. The total amount of tax results from the addition of the different tranches. Here is the income tax scale that applies to 2019 income:

Annual income groups

Applicable rate

up to 10,064 euros

0%

from 10,065 euros to 27,794 euros

14%

from 27,795 euros to 74,517 euros

30%

from 74,518 euros to 157,806 euros

41%

from 157,807 euros

45%

Do you want to know the income tax scale that applies to income received in 2020? Here it is :

Annual income groups

Applicable rate

up to 10,064 euros

0%

from 10,065 euros to 25,659 euros

11%

from 25,659 euros to 73,369 euros

30%

from 73,370 euros to 157,806 euros

41%

from 157,807 euros

45%

Some tax households may benefit from a discount on income in 2019, if the gross amount of their income tax does not exceed a certain threshold. Here are the ceilings not to be exceeded for income in 2019:

For a single person : 1,611 euros. “The discount is equal to the difference between € 1,208 and 3/4 of the amount of your tax,” says one on the site service-public.fr.

For a couple subject to common taxation (married or PACS) : 2,653 euros. “The discount is equal to the difference between € 1,990 and 3/4 of the amount of your tax”, we complete.

It is possible to benefit from a reduction of 20% in your income tax, when your reference tax income does not exceed a certain threshold. Here are the reference tax income limits not to be exceeded for 2019 income:

For a single person : 19,175 euros.

For a couple subject to common taxation (married or PACS) : 38,350 euros.

Note: these amounts do not take into account any increase in your family quotient. Are you single and your tax reference income exceeds the threshold of 19,175 euros for the year 2019? “You can benefit from a decreasing reduction if your RFR is higher than these values”, recalls service-public.fr on its dedicated site. To obtain this degressive reduction, a single person must have an RFR between 19,175 and 21,248 euros.

Do you want to check for yourself the amount of your income tax relating to income in 2019? A simulator is available here. You have the possibility to choose a simplified model (if you declare wages, pensions, pensions, property income for example and you simply need to deduct the most common expenses such as alimony) and the complete model (which is suitable for professionals with income from commercial or agricultural activity in particular).