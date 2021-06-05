Dead Zebra launches an Android dark mode figure that you’ll want to buy

The figure of Android dark mode that you will want to have yes or yes.

Android is the best mobile operating system in the world. Not only do we say it, but also the millions of users who enjoy it every day in all parts of the world. Therefore, Android fans exist and many. But not only fans of their mobiles but also his cute green robot named Andy, in honor of Andy Rubin, creator of Android and also known for his scandals.

So if you also love the well-known green Android robot, you are in luck because Dead Zebra has just launched a spectacular figure based on Android’s dark mode. Really… it’s really cool!

This is the spectacular figure of Android based on its dark mode

Dead Zebra is a Brooklyn-based studio led by artist Andrew Bell. This studio is known for its exhibitions and for its collaborations with top brands and artists. He is also known for designing the Android figures so coveted throughout the world.

His new figure is one based on the dark mode of Android and that if you are a fan of the Google operating system, you will want to buy. A three-inch (almost eight-centimeter) figure with articulated arms and antennae, made of plastic that also glows in the dark. All for just $ 10.

The thing to keep in mind is that the units of these products are always somewhat limited, so they are sold out in a few hours, being highly valued objects and quite difficult to obtain. For all this, you just have to go to the Dead Zebra website and get hold of this nice robot … dark in color.

