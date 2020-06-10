Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

After being postponed due to local contingency in the United States, Sony will officially host the presentation event of Playstation 5 this Thursday.

The developer announced that a large catalog of exclusive video games for the console would be presented at said pre-recorded event.

Although at the moment it is unknown if more details of the console itself will be known, some titles are already beginning to raise expectations about its realization.

That is how Antony johnston, the ex-writer and scriptwriter of the franchise of Dead space, announced that his new project will be one of the games to be announced at the conference.

For at least the past two years, Antony has been immersed in creating a new story that would continue in the footsteps of what was originally the space survival-horror concept.

At the moment, there are no more details but there is speculation that it is a delivery that is up to the task.

As some of you know, I’ve been working on a big videogame for almost 2 years now. In totally unrelated news, you should all watch the PS5 launch event on Thursday. 🧐 – Antony Johnston (@AntonyJohnston) June 9, 2020

On the other hand, the Playstation 5 event would take place on June 11 at around 9:00 p.m. BST / 4:00 p.m. Chile time / 3:00 p.m. Mexico and Peru time / 5:00 p.m. Argentina time.

Looks like a Twitch ad has leaked the new PS5 event date as June 11. pic.twitter.com/lU0kt9IJGz – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 8, 2020

