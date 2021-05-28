Dead police mother advocates Capitol robbery investigation

15 minutes. The mother of police officer Brian Sicknick, who died during the assault on the US Capitol, went to Congress on Thursday to try to convince Republican senators to vote in favor of the creation of a commission to investigate the events of the past 6 from January.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Gladys Sicknick, who was accompanied by her son’s partner, Sandra Garza, explained that she usually does not like to be the focus of attention.

However, he said that this time he decided to come to the fore because he could not “remain silent.”

The Upper House debates this Thursday the creation of that independent commission, which has already received the approval of the Lower House.

However, he has little chance of succeeding in the Senate because of the slim majority available to Democrats. This is because they need 10 Republican votes to approve this initiative.

Sicknick was attacked by some of the subjects who were in the Capitol assault, as some videos show. Later, he died a day after suffering two strokes.

Last month, a coroner determined that Sicknick’s death was “natural” due to a spill.

About 140 agents attacked

Police officers Harry Dunn and Mike Fanone, who were in the Capitol on January 6 defending the place, accompanied the two women on Thursday.

“If January 6 hadn’t happened, Brian would still be here,” Dunn said in shock. This at a press conference outside the office of Republican Senator Mitt Romeny, the first Conservative legislator in that chamber to express his support for the creation of the commission.

According to data from the authorities, about 140 agents were attacked by protesters supporting former President Donald Trump. These were armed with axes, bats, hockey sticks and other weapons.

The Senate is expected to vote shortly on the bill to create the commission, which could happen tonight, although it is unlikely to go ahead.

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the headquarters of Congress, when a joint session of the two houses was held to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the elections of last November.