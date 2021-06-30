‘Dead man does not know how to live’ – A brick

While watching ‘Dead man does not know how to live’ in the last edition of the Malaga Festival, I couldn’t stop thinking about ‘Crematorio’, the wonderful series by the Snchez-Cabezudo brothers. Also in ‘Reservoir Dogs’, this being Ezequiel Montes’ cousin a film that, although it is currently framed, sounds “like another era”. At that time when everyone wanted to be like Tarantino, Boyle, Ritchie and company and imitations like ‘Things to do in Denver when you’re dead’ were produced.

As if he were a recent graduate with his camera on his back and a handful of good friends, Montes intends to make a clear tribute to those “postmodern” thrillers but to the Spanish one and where, however, we find more of Takeshi Kitano than of for example , Paco Cabezas from ‘Carne de nen’. A “guerrilla” and “shot with two tough guys” production that wants to run when it still can’t walk. A ‘crematorium’ with guns that does not seek or pretend to be realistic, but rather to look good in front of the camera.

A production loaded with good intentions, supposedly crude, dry and violent that is weighed down by Montes’s inability to polish any detail of a film written and directed in a very crude way. So crude that his provocative and morally incorrect attitude borders in a kamikaze manner the caricature and the “absurder” a la Joaqun Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla, with a portrait where all the characters are the way they are because, like Jessica Rabbit, that’s right as they have been drawn.

It is true that it is sensed that its coarseness is due in part to a lack of resources. But only in part. Montes seems determined to make a certain type of film “very manly” rather than to make “a movie”, be it hard or not. And so, as an exercise in “cheap” (and hollow) style rather than a story told in a certain way, its interest and impact decrease as the minutes go by, and what starts out as “cool” ends up being nothing more than a plate of spaghetti with tomato.

Eating is eaten and fed when there is nothing else, but with references such as those of Tarantino or the Snchez-Cabezudo in the head it knows little. Especially when the pasta is even ready and the tomato is white label. As much as it is a willful and appreciable film due to a rare bet in Spanish cinema, the lack of elegance and attention to detail, from the script on, make it too crude a work. In a mazacote. On a brick.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



