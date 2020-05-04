22:41 NFL | The American football league has canceled its planned 2020 games in the United Kingdom and Mexico and will play the entire season in the United States.

22:28 ISRAEL | Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday the end of movement restrictions in the country and has indicated that shopping malls and markets will reopen on Thursday, with certain limitations.

22:11 MADRID | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, affirms in 24 Hours, that “I want there to be a medical study that tells us why we continue with the state of alarm.”

21:55 SCHOOL COURSE | The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, has announced that classes will have to reduce their number of students by half next academic year 2020-2021, with a maximum of 15 per classroom, if the coronavirus vaccine does not arrive before. . In this case, it would also be necessary to combine face-to-face teaching with telematics.

21:38 SPAIN | The number of hospitalized and the number of ICU admissions will weigh 60 percent in the distribution of the first 6,000 million that the Government will inject into the autonomous regions in July and that are part of a non-reimbursable fund of 16,000 million committed by Pedro Sánchez last Saturday.

21:20 UNITED KINGDOM | British Health Minister Matt Hancock has reported 288 deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest number for more than a month, for a total of 28,734 deaths. Meanwhile, authorities are already finalizing the launch of the mobile application for tracking cases with a trial on the Isle of Wight.

21:10 AUSTRIA | Vienna airport offers the possibility of conducting a coronavirus test to passengers who land there for 190 euros, thus avoiding 14 days of quarantine. We must remember that, today, all flights there from Spain are canceled.

21:01 IRAN | There has been a high spike in deaths and infections after mosques in Iran reopened.

20:49 FRANCE | The head of resuscitation of the Avicenne and Jean Verdier hospitals in Paris, Yves Cohen, has reported that coronavirus tests have been carried out on samples of patients treated in recent months for pneumonia and several of them have tested positive, the oldest of them on December 27. The first cases were confirmed by the French authorities on January 24: two in Paris and one in Bordeaux.

20:38 SPAIN | The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has contacted the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, on Monday by phone, to demand the support of his ten deputies in Congress to carry out the new extension of the state of alarm and they have put in A negotiation is underway to study a plan that will make it possible to ‘yes’ in the vote next Wednesday.

20:26 ERTEs | The Government of the Canary Islands has obtained the support of the Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, on Monday for an extension of the temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files due to force majeure, a decision that the Minister has advanced to President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, at the meeting held this Monday online.

20:16 SPAIN | On this first day of mandatory use of masks on public transport, the Security Forces have dedicated themselves to informing, not yet punishing.

20:05 EL CORTE INGLÉS | The department store chain announces that it will take the temperature to customers and workers at its reopening. This occurs in phase 1, with a capacity of 30%, which will be expanded in each phase.

20:01 SPAIN | The unions CSIT Professional Union, Amyts and SATSE have questioned the tests for health professionals with rapid tests for “lack of confidence in their results” and have defended the need to perform them with the automatic ELISA and CLIA methods.

19:50 SPAIN | The Supreme Court allows the Army to use biocides against the coronavirus, arguing that “they are not new”, that the Government “does not approve or introduce new biocides” but that those that are “long-standing” are applied.

19:45 PARKS OPENING | The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has advanced this Monday that there is “some possibility” of opening certain parks this weekend in the capital, not all, and that the chosen ones will be those that are easy to monitor to avoid crowds.

19:41 STATUS OF ALARM | Sánchez continues to run out of supports. The deputy of the Canary Coalition (CC), Ana Oramas, will not support the extension for another fifteen days of the state of alarm derived from the coronavirus that Congress will debate and vote on Wednesday and will opt for abstention “by responsibility.”

19:37 ERC | Republican Esquerra changes its position and will vote no to the new extension of the alarm state. The ball is, therefore, in the hands of the PP.

19:32 OLYMPIC SPORTS | The Madrid City Council will make municipal sports centers available to high-level athletes so that they can prepare for the next Tokyo 2021 Olympics and onwards, the Council has reported.

19:22 CASES IN THE UNITED STATES | The federal government of the United States chaired by Donald Trump contemplates an increase of almost double deaths from Covid-19 for the first week of June to reach 3,000 deaths, compared to the average of 1,750 that is registered today, according to the model screenings that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) works with.

According to official documents to which The New York Times has had access, the federal government also estimates that the numbers of new cases will rise to 200,000 daily by the end of this month, some 25,000 more cases than those currently recorded.

19:10 EU RECONSTRUCTION FUND | The Secretary of State for the European Union, Juan González-Barba, met on Monday by videoconference with his counterparts in France, Amélie de Montchalin; Germany, Michael Roth and Italy, Enzo Amendola, to talk about the coordination of Covid-19 crisis exit strategies and European aid for economic recovery.

19:04 ITALY | Italy has exceeded the 29,000 deaths on Monday after adding another 195 on the last day, a figure somewhat higher than on Sunday, but which confirms the decrease in the number of decreases on the day in which the country has faced the ‘phase 2 ‘of the pandemic, with a de-escalation of the restrictive measures. The total number of cases is already at 211,938, according to the latest data published by Civil Protection, of which 99,980 are active infections, 199 fewer than on Sunday.

19:02 THE GALO SENATE REJECTS THE DESCALADA | The French Senate has rejected the government’s plan to de-escalate the confinement decreed in France to combat the coronavirus that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented on Monday.

In a symbolic vote, since the result is not binding and therefore the Government will be able to go ahead with its plan, the Upper House has rejected the plan with 89 votes against and 81 in favor, while 174 have abstained, according to reports. local media.

18:57 MILLION DONATIONS | The international community has collected 7,359 million in donations to accelerate the investigation of a vaccine and treatment of Covid-19 at a donor conference organized by the European Commission and in which, however, world powers such as the United States have not participated. , Russia, India or Brazil.

Health worker collects sample for Covid-19 test – M.Tohir / Sijori Images via ZUMA W / DPA

18:55 800,000 FINES | The first weekend with general departures by time zone has ended with 36,762 sanction proposals and 235 detainees for failing to comply with the limitations imposed by the royal decree of the coronavirus alarm state. The weekend with the highest figures was Easter (April 1 and 12), when there were 441 arrests and 49,871 sanction proposals. In total 7,189 arrests have been made and have been processed 806,595 Sanction proposals from March 15 to this Sunday, May 3.

18:52 UNITED KINGDOM | The United Kingdom reported 288 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily number since the end of March, to a total of 28,734 deaths since the pandemic began.

In 24 hours, 85,186 coronavirus tests have been carried out, although Hancock assures that the country has the capacity to carry out 108,000 newspapers, and 3,985 new infections have been detected in the last day.

18:44 CANARY ISLANDS | The Government of the Canary Islands, at the joint proposal of the Departments of Public Works, Transport and Housing and that of Public Administrations, Justice and Security, today published the decree by which temperature controls are extended to detect cases of fever between the passage of inter-island routes, both maritime and air.

Temperature control by a member of the Red Cross – GOVERNMENT OF THE CANARY ISLANDS

18:25 TORRA | The Catalan president, Quim Torra, does not intend to support a new extension of the state of alarm if the Pedro Sánchez government does not empower the Generalitat to manage the unconfinement phases in Catalonia in its own way.

18:24 CEOE | The recovery from the health, social and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus will not leave aside the objectives and commitments adopted to fight against climate change, even though some measures or investments have to be modulated, according to the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations ( CEOE).

18:00 TRUMP DEFENDS ITS WALL | The president of United States, Donald trump, has boasted this Monday that the border with Mexico is well protected from the coronavirus thanks to the wall built by his government.

“Unfortunately, Mexico is experiencing very big problems with the coronavirus and now California does not want people coming across the southern border. A classic !, he said on Twitter. “They are very lucky that he is the president. The border is very narrow and the wall is being built quickly, “said Trump.

17:55 MUSLIMS | Muslims will not resume community prayers in Spanish mosques until phase 3 of the de-escalation (at the earliest, on June 10) and until then suspend all religious activities involving crowding, including community prayer for the feast of the end of the Ramadan (Id Al-Fitr).

«The Islamic Commission of Spain (CIE) recommends: the suspension of those religious activities that involve crowding, such as the five daily prayers, the Friday prayer, iftar, the tarawih prayer, group educational activities, talks, etc., until arrival of phase 3 or advanced, which would start predictably from June 10, 2020, “the CIE said in a statement.

17:50 ANXIETY, DEPRESSION AND SLEEP DISORDERS | 30 percent of the population could have a generalized anxiety disorder, the same number could have severely altered sleep patterns and 50 percent require professional intervention for depression, according to the first data from a survey that is being carried out UNED to detect main consequences on health and psychological well-being in the population due to Covid-19.

At the moment, it has an initial sampling of half a thousand people and values ​​obtained in the last three weeks. This work also identifies groups of special severity, with anxiety and depression 20 percent and with anxiety, depression and sleep disorders 15 percent.

17:45 DETAINED FOR BEING ON THE BEACH OUT OF HOURS | The Local Police of Ibiza arrested this Sunday at noon two women and a man for confronting an agent on the beach of Talamanca, after a patrol addressed them for staying in the arena outside of established hours.

As reported by the Government Delegation in the Balearic Islands, none collaborated with police officials and the man began to rebuke an agent until she pounced on him, threw him to the ground on the shore and plunged his head into the water, and while the two women tried to hinder the police performance. In the end, several units came to the scene and the three citizens were arrested.

17:40 INTERPROVINCIAL MOBILITY FOR THE TEMPORARY | The Popular parliamentary group has demanded from the Executive, through a non-law proposal (PNL) in Congress, that the unemployed be able to work as seasonal workers moving between the provinces without limitations to geographic mobility.

According to the PNL text, these are measures that “urgently” apply to “find 200,000” day laborers, “so as not to jeopardize the harvesting of the harvest.”

17:35 HE JUSTIFIES THAT CHURCHES WILL BREAK THE QUARANTINE | The Government has assured in a parliamentary response to the PP that the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, attended a Council of Ministers without quarantining despite the positive for his partner’s coronavirus because his presence in these meetings is “fundamental” to “coordinate” the social policies in the face of the pandemic, and assures that it followed a “health protocol organized by indication of the Ministry of Health”.

17:30 IMMIGRANT ARRIVALS FALL IN HALF | Irregular entries into Spain through land and sea have fallen by almost 50% during the State of Alarm decreed by the coronavirus pandemic. All routes have experienced a decline, with the exception of the sea route to the Canary Islands, where arrivals by patera have quintupled compared to the same period in 2019, as reflected by data from the Ministry of the Interior.

17:25 SMARTPHONES SALES COLLAPSE | The coronavirus outbreak and its impact on device manufacturing and the supply chain due to the closure of factories in China have made smartphone sales record the biggest drop in its history in the first quarter of 2020, according to estimates from consultants such as IDC or Strategy Analytics.

Specifically, IDC points out that 275.9 million devices were sold in the first quarter, which is 11.7% less compared to the same period in 2019, while Strategy Analytics estimates that smartphone shipments plummeted a 17% in the first three months of the year, up to 274.8 million.

17:20 WHO THANKS | The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, thanked the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the announcement that Spain is going to contribute 50 million euros to the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and 75 million euros to the Coalition for Innovations in Preparation for Epidemics (CEPI) to fight the new coronavirus.

17:13 DÍAZ AYUSO | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has advanced in a letter addressed to Pau and Marc Gasol that “now” that “light is beginning” it will be possible to “leave emergency solutions behind” such as the Telepizza menus , Knee and Vienna Chaplains.

16:48 CLASSROOMS IN SEPTEMBER | The Ministry of Education studies with the Autonomous Communities how to organize the return to class in September “keeping the essential sanitary security measures” in the event that there cannot be groups of more than 15 students per classroom.

16:47 TIME STRIPES AND HEAT | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, pointed out this Monday that the time slots in which citizens can go out into the streets “for now are what they are”, but he assured that, if the arrival of high temperatures “would some change or adjustment is missing, it would be valued with the communities ».

16:40 DESCALED BY ZONES | The vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, insisted on Tuesday that the document that he will present to the central government to agree on how to tackle de-escalation will focus on basic health areas due to their delimitation, mobility control and their benefits for rural areas.

16:38 DRUG | Administration of hydroxychloroquine to patients with Covid-19, the disease causing the new coronavirus, increases the risk of cardiac arrhythmias, according to a study carried out by researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (United States) and which has been published in the magazine ‘JAMA Cardiology’.

16:37 ARRIMATED | The president of Ciudadanos and spokesperson in Congress, Inés Arrimadas, has said that this Monday she will speak with the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, and will propose a roadmap so that sanitary measures can be maintained, control the spread of the coronavirus and prolong economic and social aid “without the need to extend the state of alarm”.

16:35 AID TO AIRLINES | The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, admitted on Monday that airlines will need financial “reinforcement” and “treasury aid” in the future, but added that this is a problem throughout Europe, so that all governments work in this direction.

16:33 IMMUNOLOGY | A new study from the University of Southern California (United States) suggests that temporary suppression of the body’s immune system during the early stages of Covid-19 could help a patient avoid severe symptoms. This is because the research, which has just been published in the ‘Journal of Medical Virology’, shows that an interaction between the body’s two main lines of defense could be causing the immune system to kick-start in some patients. .

16:00 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Monday that Spain will contribute 50 million euros to the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and with 75 million to the Coalition for Innovations in Preparation for Epidemics (CEPI).

15:55 FUENGIROLA | The City Council of the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola will use artificial intelligence to control the capacity of beaches and public spaces. It is about of a computer program Developed by a local company and which will allow real-time information on the level of attendance of people in different places in order to avoid crowds as well as minimize the risk of possible COVID-19 virus infections.

15:46 MARÍN | The Vice President of the Board and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, has guaranteed this Monday that the Government of Andalusia He is ready to “assume command” from May 10 if the new extension of the state of alarm that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will request in the Congress of Deputies, does not finally go ahead.

15:38 FEIJÓO | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will appear this week for the second time since the state of alarm was decreed last March 14, predictably towards the end, since 48 hours have to pass between the call and the celebration. The regional president registered his official request last Thursday.

15:30 VOX | Vox has reiterated this Monday its refusal to a new extension of the state of alarm and has rejected the government’s “blackmail”, since it considers that there are other legal mechanisms to articulate lack of confidence and allow citizens to return to their jobs with the necessary sanitary measures.

one5:22 PAGE | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has claimed to the PP at the state level and its leader, Pablo Casado, who supports the state of alarm, because “much criticism” can be exercised but without taking “the helm” away from the government led by Pedro Sánchez.

15:15 ARRIMATED | The president of Citizens and spokesperson in Congress, Inés Arrimadas, has said that this Monday she will speak with the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, and will propose a roadmap so that sanitary measures can be maintained, the spread of the coronavirus can be controlled and economic and social aid can be extended “without the need to extend the state of alarm”.

15:08 ICO GUARANTEES | The Council of Ministers will approve tomorrow Tuesday the third tranche of guarantees for companies by the Official Credit Institute (ICO) for a total amount of 24,500 million euros, as announced this weekend by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

15:00 ATTACKS ON CASADO | The government is desperate. The doubts expressed this morning by the opposition leader, Pablo Casado, about the suitability of supporting a new extension of the state of alarm has set off all the alarms in La Moncloa. The PP president, who held a one-hour telephone conversation this afternoon with the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, pointed out that “Today we cannot support the extension». This was also transferred to Sánchez during the call and this was understood by the Prime Minister.

14:53 SALVADOR ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has announced that he is going to launch a new early diagnosis strategy of the new coronavirus, which will be put into practice in the phase of «transition to the new normality» and which will be assessed this Monday by the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS).

one4:45 BILDU | EH Bildu announced on Monday that it will abstain again in Wednesday’s vote on the extension of alarm status proposed by the Government for the fourth time “for responsibility and coherence” because “there are still steps to be taken” to stop the pandemic.

14:38 HEALTH APP | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, He pointed out that the Ministry of Health is considering using an application on mobile phones to track the contacts of the new infected from Covid-19, although he pointed out that it must be assessed that they do not violate the Data Protection Law and that they have a “Added value” to the contact tracking system already established in the health system.

14:32 PICK THEM | The Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, has asked the PP not to be dragged “For those who use hoaxes and gross manipulations” to end the state of alarm and has warned them that “there are no laws or second order that can deal with something as exceptional as limiting freedom of movement.”

14:30 KINGS OF SPAIN | The kings have valued the importance of the advance of the digitization and the use of artificial intelligence andn Spain during the period against the coronavirus pandemic. Felipe VI and Doña Letizia have highlighted this importance in the videoconference that they have had with the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas; the president of the Spanish Association for Artificial Intelligence, Amparo Alonso, and the expert in ethics and professor of quantum physics José Ignacio Latorre.

14:23 POLLUTION | Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels in the atmosphere decreased a 58% on average throughout Spain between March 14 and April 30, as a result of the measures of social confinement and limitation of mobility derived from the state of alarm.

14:15 DETAILED DATA | The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, assured this Monday in the Justice Commission of the Congress of Deputies that it is «absolutely false that in Spain data on deceased by Covid-19 is hidden ″ and has accused the PP of “irresponsible” for making requests for explanations on the count.

14:11 SALVADOR ILLA | The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, considers it “essential” to maintain the state of alarm throughout the phase “Complex” transition to the so-called ‘new normal’ because it has demonstrated its effectiveness in reducing the rate of contagion of the new coronavirus and because it would allow, he explained, to react quickly to an eventual outbreak in this period in which restrictions on displacement, social contacts and economic activity.

14:08 MASKS | The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has indicated that the Ministry of Health has the “high recommendation” to use face masks in workplaces when safety distances cannot be maintained, ideally set at approximately two meters.

14:00 BOTTLES | The Madrid Municipal Police has intervened in almost 70 small bottles This weekend throughout the capital, which have dismantled and denounced all its participants, the Municipal Police Commissioner and spokesman and coordinator of the Covid-19 service in the Corps, José Luis Morcillo, have reported.

13:53 CONTRAELCORONAVIRUS.ORG | The initiative brings together more than 40 projects from hospitals, research centers, NGOs and university foundations to fight the pandemic. StockCrowd Technologies It is the driving force behind this initiative, in which * the Vall d’Hebron Research Institute, the Hospital Clínico de Madrid, the IDIBGI, the IRB Barcelona, ​​Cáritas de Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation participate, among others.

13:47 GOVERNMENT APPEARS | The appearance of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, begins to assess the latest data and the measures taken. You can follow it streaming here.

13:45 CEUTA AND MELILLA | Ceuta wants to remain isolated by land, sea and air during the de-escalation to keep the epidemiological situation “stable” with only four deaths, while Melilla, who also advocates for this situation, begins the transition to the “new normal” with only two patients admitted for coronavirus of the 29 active positive cases.

13:38 ECHENIQUE | The spokesman for Unidas Podemos in Congress, Pablo Echenique, has criticized the position of the PP president, Pablo Casado, contrary to continuing to extend the state of alarm, and has accused him of being «threatening to cause a regrowth, the collapse of the health system and thousands of deaths ».

The state of alarm is essential for confinement and it is confinement that has allowed the epidemic to break down. When Pablo Casado threatens not to support the state of alarm, he is threatening to provoke an outbreak, the collapse of the health system and thousands of deaths. – ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ 🇪🇸 (@pnique) May 4, 2020

13:30 BEACHES | The Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality (ICTE), in coordination with the Secretary of State for Tourism, has commissioned the preparation of a scientific report to be carried out by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and to determine the measures to be taken in the area of ​​beaches and pools in Spain this summer.

GUINDOS 13:22 | The vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, has expressed his confidence that the Spanish economy will overcome the current crisis by impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the confinement measures implemented and has ensured that “if things are done correctly” previous activity levels will recover, with growth above the euro area average.

13:17 SÁNCHEZ SPEAKS WITH CASADO | After the announcement of the PP leader, Pablo Casado, that right now would not support alarm state, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has called him to try to obtain his support. They are currently having a conversation.

13:14 TRUMP | United States President Donald Trump has threatened to end phase one of the trade agreement with China if Beijing does not spend what is agreed on American agricultural products.

13:05 WATER | The regional vice president and regional spokesman, Ignacio Aguado, no gives up sitting at a negotiating table to reach pacts with the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the spokesman for the PSOE in the Assembly, Ángel Gabilondo, because after this coronavirus crisis you cannot “pretend to govern against half the population”.

12:57 SUSANA DÍAZ | The secretary general of the PSOE of Andalusia and former president of the Board, Susana Díaz, has considered “a frivolity” that the Board “engages” in making shields in these moments of pandemic due to the coronavirus, for which he has asked that, if so, they withdraw it “as soon as possible and comply with the Statute of Autonomy”.

12:50 WORKS | The Government allows to resume some works from this Monday of rehabilitation and improvement of buildings They have been suspended since the beginning of April, as established by an Order of the Ministry of Health.

12:42 TRADE MEASURES | This Monday, May 4, phase 0 of the transition plan begins towards the new normality of the Government. A long awaited moment for many companies and businesses that can start billing again, maximizing security measures. In the BOE, the measures that must be carried out in their businesses have appeared, one of the most outstanding is that the toilets cannot be used, with exceptions and subject to outstanding action.

12:34 REPORTED | The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the established services to comply with the current alarm state, has denounced three young people who were caught in Cala Reona, in Cartagena (Murcia), after having practiced surfing, for violating the confinement.

12:26 MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY | The Covid-19 pandemic and the containment measures implemented in the different countries of the euro zone caused a historical collapse of the activity of factories in the region, as reflected in the purchasing managers index (PMI), which stood at 33.4 points, compared to 44.5 the previous month, thus registering its worst reading in the entire historical series, which dates back to 1997.

12:18 PRESS CONFERENCE | The Secretary General of Transport, María José Rallo, has defended that a slight increased mobility in all modes of transport, although far from the equivalent days of last year. Rallo recalls that as of today the use of the mask is mandatory for transport by bus, rail, air and sea.

12:14 PRESS CONFERENCE | Fernando Simón has positively valued the new data in Spain: “The figure of 164 deaths in the last 24 hours indicates a very favorable evolution.” Of course, warns that “we have to be very clear that the data is going well no nos elimina el riesgo de rebrote. Es una cuestión que nos incumbe a todos, cada uno de nosotros tiene una responsabilidad importante».

12:13 MARTA ROVIRA | La secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, ha asegurado que el Gobierno ha dicho que no a medidas propuestas por el Govern para luchar contra el coronavirus «porque venían de Cataluña», lo que considera que se ha agudizado y ha profundizado en el conflicto político.

12:01 JAPÓN | El primer ministro de Japón, Shinzo Abe, extenderá el estado de emergencia en el país hasta el 31 de mayo, después de haberse reunido este domingo con miembros de su Gobierno, entre ellos el ministro de Salud, Katsunobu Kato, ante la posibilidad de un nuevo brote de la pandemia de Covid-19

11:58 MAROTO | La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, mantendrá este lunes una reunión con un centenar de representantes de la hostelería y la restauración con el fin de seguir trabajando de manera conjunta en las medidas relativas al sector incluidas en el Plan de transición a la nueva normalidad aprobada por el Gobierno.

11:53 COMPARECE SIMÓN | Fernando Simón comparece en rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del coronavirus. Síguelo aquí en directo.

11:45 BALANCE GLOBAL | La pandemia del nuevo coronavirus originado en la ciudad china de Wuhan ha superado los 3,5 millones de casos y ha dejado más de 247.000 víctimas mortales en todo el mundo, según el balance de la Universidad Johns Hopkins.

11:36 AIR FRANCE | La Comisión Europea (CE) ha dado luz verde este lunes a la ayuda de 7.000 millones de euros que el Gobierno de Francia alcanzó con Air France y que consiste en un préstamo para otorgar liquidez inmediata a la aerolínea por el impacto de la crisis del coronavirus.

11:28 MATRICULACIONES | Las matriculaciones de turismos y todoterrenos en España experimentaron un desplome del 96,5% el pasado mes de abril, hasta alcanzar un volumen de 4.163 unidades, según datos de las asociaciones de fabricantes (Anfac), concesionarios (Faconauto) y vendedores (Ganvam).

11:20 ESTADO DE ALARMA | El PP se debate entre la abstención y el ‘no’ a la nueva prórroga de alarma que esta semana solicitará el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en el Congreso de los Diputados. El propio Pablo Casado ha asegurado que «a día de hoy» no lo apoyarán, e Isabel Díaz Ayuso también lo ha rechazado.

11:12 BALANCE | El Ministerio de Sanidad ha hecho público un nuevo balance diario sobre la incidencia del coronavirus en España. El número de contagios se sitúa en 218.011, 356 nuevos lo que supone un incremento del 0,16%. En cuanto al número de fallecidos, ya hay 25.428 muerto (oficiales porque si sumamos los datos que dieron Cataluña y Madrid sería muy superior), 164 más en las últimas 24 horas.

11:04 PERNOCTACIONES | Las pernoctaciones en alojamientos turísticos extrahoteleros, como los campings, casas rurales y albergues, se desplomaron el pasado mes de marzo un 63,2% en términos interanuales, hasta alcanzar los 2,5 millones, como consecuencia de la crisis del coronavirus y la paralización de la actividad en estos establecimientos por el estado de alarma, según los datos provisionales publicados este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

10:56 ORTUZAR | El presidente del EBB del PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, ha afirmado que, si el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez cree que debe haber un nuevo Estado de Alarma, este debería incluir un mecanismo de pacto con las comunidades autónomas para que puedan establecer sus propios procesos de desescalada. Además, ha reclamado que «cada uno pueda volver a gestionar sus instituciones y sus competencias».

10:48 PABLO IGLESIAS | La competencia de la Agenda 2030, en manos de Pablo Iglesias, tiene entre sus metas una que cobra un nuevo sentido en la pandemia del coronavirus: insta a «reforzar la capacidad de todos los países» -en particular los países en desarrollo- en materia de «alerta temprana, reducción de riesgos y gestión de los riesgos para la salud nacional y mundial». Un punto cuyas carencias han quedado a la vista en la gestión de la crisis sanitaria.

10:40 EMPLEADAS DEL HOGAR | El Gobierno ha habilitado el proceso que permitirá, a partir de mañana, a empleadas de hogar y contratados temporales sin derecho a prestación solicitar los subsidios de desempleo extraordinarios aprobados a finales de marzo por la pandemia del coronavirus.

10:31 HOSTELERÍA | Persianas bajadas, luces apagadas y terrazas recogidas. Esta es la situación de 300.000 bares, restaurantes y cafeterías de España, cuando se cumple más de un mes de la declaración del estado de alarma. La mejora de la evolución epidemiológica ha conseguido que se ponga encima de la mesa el plan de desescalada para que cambien los carteles de ‘cerrado’ por ‘abierto’.

10:23 ALEMANIA REANUDA LAS CLASES | Cientos de miles de niños y jóvenes volverán a la escuela en Alemania este lunes por primera vez en semanas de suspensión de las clases debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. Sin embargo, las clases presenciales serán solo para los cursos superiores.

10:15 PODEMOS | Los grupos en los que se organizan los militantes de Podemos han enviado un comunicado a sus miembros en el que les piden que denuncien de manera pública a sus empresas si no les proporcionan el material adecuado para protegerse frente al coronavirus.

10:07 ECONOMÍA | El vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Luis de Guindos, ha subrayado este lunes que «la política monetaria no puede ser la única que actúe» para paliar los efectos de la crisis de coronavirus, sino que tiene que ser complementada por otras como las fiscales.

10:00 TEST MASIVOS | La irresponsabilidad de Pedro Sánchez es manifiesta. Él ha decidido no hacer test masivos. Es más, ha enviado a su supuesto asesor científico, Fernando Simón, a decir que “no se recomiendan para toda la población”. Pero lo cierto es que los indicadores no dejan de señalar que las pruebas son totalmente necesarias; que somos uno de los países con menos test por contagiados -ocupamos el puesto 31 en el mundo-; y que esas pruebas salvan vidas, como demuestra igualmente el indicador elaborado por el médico y diputado de Vox Juan Luis Steegman. Porque los países con más test, por regla totalmente generalizada, son los que menos muertes tienen por coronavirus.

09:53 BALANCE ALEMANIA | Alemania ha vuelto a conseguir reducir el balance diario de la pandemia de coronavirus hasta dejarlo en las últimas 24 horas en 679 casos y 43 víctimas mortales, mejorando así las cifras de la jornada anterior, según el balance publicado este lunes por el Instituto Robert Koch, la agencia gubernamental alemana encargada del seguimiento de las enfermedades contagiosas.

09:45 ESTADO DE ALARMA | El PP, de momento, votará no a la nueva prórroga del estado de alarma que llevará esta semana el Gobierno al Congreso de los Diputados. Así lo ha anunciado Pablo Casado, que ha defendido que «el estado de alarma prorrogado no tiene ningún sentido» y que «a día de hoy» su partido considera que no debe «apoyar el estado de alarma».

09:37 FASE 1 | La Gomera, La Graciosa y El Hierro empiezan este lunes la fase 1 del plan de desescalada que ha elaborado el Gobierno de España, mientras que las demás islas tendrán que esperar, al menos, hasta el próximo 11 de mayo. La fase 1 permitirá a los habitantes de estas tres islas celebrar reuniones de hasta un máximo de diez personas en domicilios y al aire libre, si bien se deberá guardar siempre una distancia interpersonal de dos metros y mantener siempre las medidas de higiene establecidas.

09:29 MACROHOSPITAL EN TOLEDO | Con una superficie construida de 247.000 metros cuadrados, el nuevo Hospital Universitario de Toledo será, cuando se inaugure en junio, el más grande de España. Hace semanas que la obra está finalizada, a la espera de algunos detalles, pero pese a la saturación de la Sanidad por culpa del coronavirus, el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, no lo ha abierto.

09:20 BALANCE CHINA | El Ministerio de Salud de China ha anunciado que se han confirmado tan sólo tres nuevos casos importados del nuevo coronavirus. Las autoridades han informado de que no se ha producido ninguna muerte a causa de la Covid-19, por lo que el número de fallecidos por la pandemia se mantiene en 4.633, mientras que los contagios se han situado en 82.880.

09:12 CENSURA DEL GOBIERNO | Peligro de «infección democrática». Un informe del instituto sueco V-Dem sitúa a España entre los 34 países del mundo con riesgo intermedio de experimentar un retroceso en la calidad de sus estándares democráticos tras la pandemia del COVID-19. Del total de 142 países sobre los que se realizó el muestreo, el nuestro incluye «algunas violaciones» de las normas que garantizan la supervivencia de la democracia durante situaciones excepcionales, como la actual crisis sanitaria del coronavirus. Entre ellas, la limitación «significativa de la libertad de los medios de comunicación porque no son necesarios para combatir» el virus.

09:04 DONALD TRUMP | El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha vuelto a insistir en que hizo «lo correcto» al cerrar la frontera con China y ha asegurado que siente que «salvó un millón y medio de vidas» gracias a su gestión de la crisis sanitaria provocada por la Covid-19.

08:55 REBROTE DE CONTAGIOS | Las gerencias de los hospitales han comenzado a pedir a los médicos, residentes y personal de enfermería que cojan sus vacaciones antes de octubre para así poder contar con la plantilla al completo durante el otoño, momento en el que se espera que el coronavirus pueda volver con fuerza. Este domingo el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha advertido de que se podría producir un rebrote del virus en los próximos meses al no existir aún un tratamiento o vacuna definitivos.

08:47 MURCIA | La Región de Murcia no ha registrado nuevos casos de coronavirus ni fallecidos por este motivo en las últimas 24 horas, según el último balance publicado. Los casos de personas afectadas actualmente son 563, 17 menos que en el último balance publicado el sábado.

08:39 CENSURA DEL GOBIERNO | El Gobierno ha seguido adelante con su afán de control de la prensa crítica. Y los informes “contra la desinformación” han empezado a elaborarse y a llegar a La Moncloa. Informes que cuentan con la labor de organismos como el Centro Nacional de Protección de Infraestructuras y Ciberseguridad (CNPIC). E informes que responden a las consignas oficiales de desarticular supuestas tramas “que buscan engañar y manipular a la opinión pública” pero que, en el fondo, ponen el acento en detectar informaciones que “crean alarma social” o “polarizan”. Porque, según las órdenes políticas recibidas por los agentes, esas informaciones “desestabilizan nuestras instituciones democráticas”.

08:30 CATALUÑA | Las funerarias han registrado hasta este domingo 10.508 muertes en Cataluña con coronavirus (56 más que el día anterior): 3.055 en residencia, 134 en centros sociosanitarios, 585 en casa, y el resto en hospitales o son casos no clasificables por falta de información.

08:21 MATERIAL SANITARIO | ‘MJ Steps‘, la empresa con «dirección desconocida» con la que ha contratado el Ministerio de Sanidad compras por valor de alrededor de 5 millones de euros, ha multiplicado por diez sus ingresos gracias a los encargos del departamento de Salvador Illa.

08:13 REPARTO DE MASCARILLAS | El Gobierno ha comenzado a repartir este lunes 14,5 millones de mascarillas en más de 3.500 puntos de distribución de toda España para promover el uso de mascarilla en el transporte público colectivo, que es obligatorio desde hoy mismo. Según ha informado Moncloa, la distribución de mascarillas en el comienzo de la fase 0 de la desescalada está siendo efectuada por 15.000 efectivos principalmente en los nodos de transporte, municipios y entidades sociales.

08:04 MUERE LORENTE CASTILLO | Las manifestaciones feministas del 8-M siguen cobrándose víctimas. La ex diputada del PSC África Lorente Castillo ha fallecido este fin de semana tras permanecer ingresada durante un mes en la UCI del Hospital de Bellvitge a causa del coronavirus.

07:55 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Esta semana el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez volverá a pedir una nueva prórroga del estado de alarma. Y no tiene asegurados los apoyos. Ayer, los presidente autonómicos de Cataluña, País Vasco, Andalucía y Galicia le han pedido directamente que acabe con el estado de alarma y volver a la legislación ordinaria para aplicar las medidas de la desescalada. Y lo han hecho justo el día después de que Sánchez haya insistido en que no hay plan B en caso de que el Parlamento no le aprobara otra prórroga del estado de alarma.

07:47 DATOS DEL 8-M | El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez sigue insistiendo en que el 8-M no fue un foco de contagio. Pero los estudios matemáticos demuestran que sí, que las manifestaciones de aquel día dispararon el número de contagios hasta llegar a la situación actual. Un estudio al que ha tenido acceso OKDIARIO demuestra que, de haberse decretado el estado de alarma aquel 8-M en el que se permitieron e impulsaron las manifestaciones feministas, en vez de haberlo hecho el 14-M en el que se adoptó, el número de contagios se habría reducido nada menos que un 88,2%. Un recorte más que suficiente para haber evitado el colapso sanitario que ha sufrido España y que ha costado la vida a infinidad de personas.

07:38 TERESA RIBERA | La vicepresidenta cuarta del Gobierno y encargada de coordinar la desescalada de las medidas contra el coronavirus, Teresa Ribera, ha defendido que el estado de alarma es el instrumento que ofrece la Constitución para una crisis como la del Covid-19 así que ha emplazado a quien no quiera prorrogarlo a proponer alternativas a este mecanismo o incluso una reforma de la Constitución. «Al que no le guste, que proponga otra» alternativa, ha llegado a decir.

07:30 APERTURA COMERCIOS | La apertura de peluquerías y pequeños comercios con cita previa o de restaurantes que vendan comida para llevar son algunas de las medidas que entran este lunes en vigor en España dentro de la fase 0 de la desescalada de la pandemia y que se unen a los paseos y la práctica deportiva individual ya vigentes. Estas son las normas publicadas en el BOE para su apertura.

Good Morning. Hoy comienza la fase 0 del plan de desescalada del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. Tras un fin de semana en el que hemos podido salir por franjas horarias para hacer deporte o pasear, llegan las aperturas de comercios, peluquerías y restaurantes. Eso sí, con muchas limitaciones. El temor a un nuevo rebrote tras las medidas de desconfinamiento está en el aire, incluso Fernando Simón aseguró ayer que con toda probabilidad se producirá y que tenemos que estar preparados.