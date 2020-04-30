(Bloomberg) – Scientists in South Korea concluded that coronavirus patients who continue to test positive for weeks after diagnosis may harbor dead viral particles that cannot be distinguished from infectious particles in standard tests.

The so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus dies a week or two after infecting and proliferating within respiratory cells, doctors at the Seoul National Medical Center told reporters on Wednesday. Fragments of the virus’s genetic material, or RNA, may remain in the cells and be detected by a nucleic acid test one or two after infection, underscoring the limited testing, they said.

Some COVID-19 patients have continued to test positive for more than a month, said Peter Collignon, professor of clinical medicine at the Australian National University School of Medicine in Canberra, who advises the Australian government on control of infections. It is possible that the virus detected in these patients is not viable or is not capable of causing an infection, “but we need better animal models to see if it is alive or dead,” he said.

‘Questions without answer’

“The South Korean finding agrees with most current ideas, but there are still many unanswered questions about the duration of infectivity,” Collignon said in an interview.

The time during which an individual excretes infectious virus in his respiratory secretions and fecal matter is key to determine the optimal moment in which an infected person should be isolated or quarantined. Previous studies indicate that very sick patients generally remain infectious longer than people who experience only mild illness.

The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted earlier this month that coronavirus can be reactivated in people who have been cured of the disease. At that time, the agency found that about 51 patients considered recovered had tested positive again. He concluded that, instead of being re-infected, the virus may have been reactivated in these people.

“There have been more than 200 reconfirmed cases, and there were discussions on how to explain them,” Oh Myoung-don, a professor of internal medicine at Seoul National University, said during Wednesday’s press conference. “I can tell you that the chance of re-infection after recovery is low.”

Reactivation or reinfection?

The problem of reactivation and reinfection has been difficult to pin down, in part, due to the unreliability of the tests, with positive results one day and negative results the next day.

Fear of reinfection in recovered patients has also arisen in China, where the virus first appeared last December, after reports that some tested positive again, and even died from the disease, after allegedly recovering and abandoning Hospital.

Epidemiologists around the world are in a race to discover more about the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition to research on possible reinfections, health experts also focus on patients who contract the virus but show few symptoms or atypical symptoms.

Korea has been at the forefront of monitoring these cases, and the issue has raised particular concern in China as the country tries to prevent a second wave of infections.

South Korea was one of the first countries to experience a large-scale coronavirus outbreak, but it has been one of the most effective in controlling the pathogen.

