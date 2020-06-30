Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Although Silent Hill appears to be out of Konami’s and industry’s orbit for years, the Survival Horror franchise boasts an enthusiastic community that continues to remember the good deliveries that captivated and terrified gamers years ago. Hence the sudden announcement of a collaboration with Dead by Daylight caught the attention of fans, although some have taken their passion and attention to detail further by making a claim to the developers.

According to a Polygon report, after the arrival of Pyramid Head, the iconic franchise character that appeared in Silent Hill 2, some fans of Konami’s Survival Horror expressed their discontent regarding the design used in Dead by Daylight as they consider that his butt was reduced. Perhaps the claim is not so strong, and rather it is read as a joke with the studio, however it gave rise to a series of comments that caught the attention of Behavior Interactive.

i was thinking 2020 could not possibly manage to get any worse but then they nerfed pyramid head’s ass in the Dead by Daylight dlc. when will it end pic.twitter.com/JiZa91U6pN – wheel (@wheel_able) June 21, 2020

Following fan posts, Mathieu Cote, director of Dead by Daylight, replied that all the development team did was polish up a few details of Pyramid Head, but nothing about its original design and dimensions were altered. Also, the creative pointed out that the confusion could have been created by the modification of the garment that the character uses, which would give the impression that his body has been modified, but this is not the case.

Pyramid Head will not be the only character from Silent Hill to reach Dead by Daylight and here you will learn the details of what is on the way for the survival game.

Dead by Daylight is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. In this link you will find all the related information.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Source