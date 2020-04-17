The world of video games has, arguably, its most important year, as the arrival of great sagas and titles to Android and iOS devices. In recent weeks several of the most anticipated games have already been released, such as GWENT, The Witcher’s card game, or GRAY, one of the most awarded indie video games. Now it’s your turn to Dead by Daylight, the popular horror game that has conquered PC and console users, and that you can now download free on Android and iOS.

The popular horror game from Behavior Interactive, which last year confirmed its launch on mobile devicesIt can now be downloaded through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, and currently has 12 million active players. Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game in which a user brings an assassin to lifewhile four others get into in the shoes of some survivors. The murderer’s goal is none other than to end the survivors, characters who they must repair some electricity generators to escape from the clutches of the villain.

In addition, there are a large number of characters, both survivors and assassins, who you can customize your appearance with skins and improve your skills with the passing of the games. Those who bring the murderer to life will enjoy from a first person view, while the survivors’ view is in the third person. From Behavior Interactive they already promised that the gaming experience will be the closest to the main game and that its mechanics will remain the same, although it must be borne in mind that due to the platform change some interface elements have been reconfigured.

Dead by Daylight is one of the most popular horror multiplayer games

Dead by Daylight is a asymmetric 4v1 multiplayer horror game in which an insane killer hunts down four friends in a terrifying nightmare. A title where you can play with friends, in games of up to 5 players sharing the same hunting ground full of surprises and scares around every corner. One of the strengths of the title is the presence of iconic assassins from some of the classic horror franchises, a roster that continues to grow over time.

Today, players who choose to step into the shoes of the killer will be able to bring to life Michael Myers, Amanda Young from SAW, Ghost Face or the Demogorgon from Stranger Things, among others. For their part, those who wish to face the games as survivors will also be able to enjoy classic protagonists such as Laurie Strode for Halloween, David Tapp of SAW, Bill Overbeck from Left for Dead or Steve and Nancy from Stranger Things, the popular Netflix series. But the possibilities do not end there, since Dead by Daylight also has a range of assassins and original survivors.

The mobile version of Dead by Daylight takes advantage of its varied experiences, your randomly generated maps and custom abilities to “offer players an enriching and virtually infinite progression in which no game will be like the previous one”, describes the title description. In addition, this delivery is fully optimized for mobile and includes cosmetic items for players to customize characters.

