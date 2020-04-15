The health official indicated that the cremation criterion will be eliminated according to the provisions of the General Victims Law.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, affirmed that the bodies of people Covid-19 coronavirus deaths will not be cremated because there is a registry of missing persons in the country.

At a press conference, the federal official explained that the General Victims Law does not contemplate the cremation of bodies.

“At all times you must have the possibility of searching for missing persons, cremation would interfere with this. We have been discussing this issue with the Interior in a fully collaborative environment, ”said López-Gatell.

He indicated that in the next few days a joint agreement will be published with the Secretaries of the Interior and Health that establish management criteria for deceased patients.

“It was identified that cremation is inappropriate, despite the fact that in health terms it is recommended. The idea of ​​the cremation criterion will be eliminated. In accordance with the provisions of the General Victims Law, ”he explained.

