Quito.- The number of deaths from coronavirus in Ecuador rose to 3,828 this Friday, 60 more than the previous day, while the number of infected reached 45,778, which represents 696 more cases than Thursday, according to the report of the Ministry of Health.

2,522 probable deaths due to COVID-19 are also included in official statistics.

So far 133,458 tests have been taken between PCRs and rapid tests in Ecuador, inhabited by more than 17 million people.

By provinces, the data based solely on PCR tests, indicates that the coastal Guayas continues to lead with 14,615 infections and 1,488 deaths, followed by the Andean Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, with 5,060 cases and 377 deaths.

These provinces are followed in order by Manabí, with 3,209 cases; Los Ríos, with 1,919; El Oro, which gathers 1,442; Esmeraldas, 1,374; Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, with 1,314 positives, and Azuay, with 1,192, while the rest of the provinces have less than a thousand cases each.

The official report specifies that 18,501 infected are stable in home isolation and 549 hospitalized in stable condition, while 221 are admitted under reserved prognosis.

Another 4,600 patients have recovered, 5,410 were discharged from hospital and 12,669 were epidemiologically discharged, while 62,355 cases have been ruled out.

At the national level, the age group most affected is that of 20 to 49 years, which brings together 56.8% of cases; followed by the 50 to 64 year old, which amounts to 23.4%, and the over 65, with 16.1% confirmed.

Ecuador is in a process of de-escalation in its strategy to face the COVID-19 pandemic and move from mass isolation to social distancing, with the gradual and coordinated lifting of the restrictions that came into force with the state of emergency on 16 March.

Last week, Quito entered a new stage and changed to the yellow color of the so-called epidemiological traffic light, which translated into the resumption of public transport, the activation of shops and establishments that are not necessarily essential, and work activity in a greater number of sectors, although teleworking continues to be promoted.

After a week of this new phase in the Ecuadorian capital, more than half a thousand new positives have been registered.

The change in color at the epidemiological traffic light has also led to a reduction in the curfew schedule, which now begins at 9:00 p.m. and ends at 5:00 a.m.

