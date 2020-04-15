The images illustrate how the covid-19 pandemic strikes the United States.

A hospital of Detroit is so overwhelmed with dead patients by coronavirus who is hiding the bodies on top of each other in empty rooms from the clinic or closet, and even one appears sitting in a chair in a hotel-type room generally reserved for sleep studies, as seen in the disturbing photos.

“All I know is that we ran out of beds to support our patients, so we couldn’t use any for bodies“he said to an emergency room worker at the Hospital Sinai-Grace – Detroit Medical Center, which obtained the images, according to network reporter Marshall Cohen on Twitter.

A photograph showed bags of corpses white stacks on the floor and what looks like large, open metal shelves and wooden planks in a long closet, along with several blue rope sacks thrown on top of them.

“The blue bags shown in one of the photos are the personal belongings of the deceased“Cohen wrote.

In another of the diffused images it is observed in a kind of bedroom three bodies wrapped in white bags. While two of them were stretched out on a double bed, the third was reclined in a chair.

“At least one room, which is generally used for sleep studies, was used to store bodies because the morgue was full, “added Cohen.

For his part, the spokesman for the clinic, Brian Taylor, said that “the patients who die in our hospital they are treated with respect and dignity, staying where they die until they can be properly transferred. “He added that just like hospitals in New York, they have secured additional resources such as refrigerated mobile units to temporarily help manage problems. of space caused by the Covid-19. “He also assured that they are hiring more nurses.

However, according to the workers’ narration, the images are the living reflection of the situation that the hospital in early April.

