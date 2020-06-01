22:45 ANTIBIOTICS-WHO | The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned that the increase in the use of antibiotics that has occurred during the pandemic due to Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, is going to cause an increase in bacterial resistance and, therefore, in the burden of disease and mortality.

22:26 TEST-TORREJÓN | More than 18,138 residents of Torrejón de Ardoz have participated this Monday in the fourth day of the massive serological test for coronavirus that the City Council is deploying in the city and tests have already been carried out on a total of 68,285 residents since Friday, when these tests started. massive.

21:57 MADRID PHASE 2 | The Community of Madrid has already sent to the Ministry of Health the documentation in which it requests to pass to Phase 2 of the de-escalation in the region by the Covid-19 starting next Monday, June 8, according to sources from the regional Executive .

21:42 MEXICO | The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has asked the population for “discipline” before the start of the last phase of the de-escalation on Monday, warning that if there are “outbreaks” of coronavirus they will return to confinement.

21:30 FRANCE | The General Directorate of Health of the French Government has reported 31 deaths in hospitals due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours counted, with which there are already 28,833 fatal victims of the pandemic in the country, a figure that is known the day before the country goes to Phase 2 restrictions. The figure, however, does not include the deceased in nursing homes or other socio-sanitary establishments, the figure will not be released until Tuesday.

21:13 ANDALUCIA-RESPIRADORES | The President of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador in Spain, Cristóbal Fernando Roldán, have signed this Monday a general protocol of collaboration that includes the transfer of respirators to the South American country.

21:08 GALICIA-PHASE 3 | The Xunta will send this Monday the request for Galicia to go to the third phase of the de-escalation from June 8, after having advanced to two on May 25, with the pending decision by the Government to authorize mobility between the four provinces, claimed by the regional government on several occasions when arguing that all of them have a similar epidemiological situation.

21:05 PEDRO DUQUE | The Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, held a meeting on Monday by videoconference with those responsible for four research projects working on the development of new diagnostic tests for the SARS-CoV-2 causing Covid-19.

20:11 BARCELONA-PHASE 2 | The Ministry of Health of the Generalitat has proposed that the city of Barcelona and the northern and southern metropolitan regions advance to Phase 2 of disinfestation by the coronavirus as of Monday, June 8. He has also proposed that the Camp de Tarragona, Tierras del Ebro (Tarragona) and Alto Pirineo y Arán (Lérida) move to phase 3 also next Monday, according to a statement from the Govern.

19:45 UNITED KINGDOM | The British Government has reported 111 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours recorded -39,045 deaths in total-, coinciding with the first day of resumption of school activity in schools with very variable attendance. British Health Minister Matt Hancock has appeared at a press conference to report these 111 deaths, the lowest number since the start of the confinement in March.

19:38 MADRID FIGURES | The Community of Madrid registers a decrease in coronavirus infections with 15 daily infections, which is 14 less than yesterday’s figure, and the new deceased rebound with 11 deaths, that is, four more compared to the last 24 hours.

19:35 SIXTY DEAD IN ITALY | Italy has registered the lowest number of new infections in three months this Monday, with only 178 confirmed cases in the last day, while the data on the deceased also remains down, with another 69 deaths, according to published data. for Civil Protection. With the 178 infections on the last day, the lowest figure since February 26, the country now has 233,197 cases, while the total number of deaths stands at 33,475, after the last 60 deaths, which represent a decrease with respect to the 75 of the eve.

19:07 MADRID, CATALONIA AND CASTILLA Y LEÓN | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Dr. Fernando Simón, has warned that from June 21, the date on which there will no longer be alarm, the community of Madrid, Catalonia and Castilla y León must assume their responsibility to control the risks involved in entering phase 3.

18:56 PHASE 3 CAMPS | José Manuel Fernández, spokesman for the Summer Camps Collective, made up of more than 500 entities, has criticized that the measures included in the Health order to make the confinement measures more flexible in phase 3 of the de-escalation “do not clarify too much how You can work in a camp.

18:33 ISLANDS IN PHASE 3 | The transition to phase 3 in the islands that are leading the way in Spain, has meant little real news for its inhabitants due to the limited movement that is still in force, but there is a notable change in the background: in La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera already make summer plans.

18:31 GLOVES AND MASKS | The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has warned that masks and gloves that are not disposed of properly can pose a risk of contagion of the new coronavirus.

18:26 CELAÁ AND SIMÓN | The Minister of Education and Professional Training, Isabel Celaá, and the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, met this Monday in person at the Ministry’s headquarters in Madrid to «prepare the next course in the best security conditions ».

17:58 CITIZENS | Ciudadanos maintains with the Government “all channels open” to negotiate its support for the sixth extension of the state of alarm, on Wednesday, and will take a decision “from the perspective of coherence”, based on “the fruits of that dialogue” and in sight of epidemiological and health data.

17:56 PLAYAS-CÁDIZ | The beach plan prepared by the City of Sanlúcar (Cádiz) has included a division of the coastline for bathing in 31 sectors from La Jara to Bonanza, which can be enjoyed by around 73,000 people at a time. This has been explained by the mayor, Víctor Mora, once this plan has been completed, according to the Health criterion of the use of the tidal zone and to be able to count on the support of the Safe Beach Plan, which will allow the incorporation of 52 people for surveillance.

17:48 FREE SANITARY TICKETS | The promotion of the Iberia Group, Vueling and Aena to give away healthcare personnel who have worked in hospitals has covered the requests for these 100,000 tickets -50,000 doubles- all requests in less than three hours. The tickets will be given away so that these professionals can visit their relatives, enjoy a well-deserved rest and regain strength during this summer.

17:46 VALENCIA | The City of Arts and Sciences received its first visitors on Monday at the reopening of the Science Museum and the Hemisfèric, after more than two months closed to the public. To celebrate this “reunion with science”, free tickets were offered until June 14, an initiative that has been “very successful” since all the tickets planned for both venues have been sold out.

17:44 THIRTY FOUR BOTTLES IN MADRID | The Municipal Police of Madrid detected from Friday night to Sunday night including 34 small bottles and 270 noisy parties in private homes throughout the capital, lower figures than the previous weekend, sources from the Security Area have informed Europa Press and Emergencies of the City Council.

17:32 MONTERO VIDEO | The PP has requested this Monday the appearance in Congress of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and that the Prosecutor’s Office call her as a witness in the cases that she instructs about the coronavirus because the video broadcast with her statements of March 9 shows that the The executive “knew” that there was a risk and “for ideological reasons allowed” the manifestations of International Women’s Day to take place. In his opinion, there are reasons for him to resign, although this issue “affects the entire Government and not only it.”

17:31 DISMISSALS IN SCANIA | Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania plans to cut some 5,000 jobs worldwide due to the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on its sales, which represents 10% of its workforce, which is around 51,000 employees.

17:14 NO DEAD THE LAST DAY | The Ministry of Health has notified moments ago that in the last 24 hours there have been no deaths BY Covid-19 and that there have been a total of 35 those registered in the last week. Health also notes that infections have decreased in recent hours.

16:59 BACK TO SCHOOL, AT THE HEARING | The National Court (AN) has admitted the appeal filed by the Popular Party (PP) against the order of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training that regulates the end of the school year and the beginning of the next, in the context of the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

16:42 THE CAIXAFORUM OPEN | The CaixaForum cultural centers in Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Lleida, Girona, Seville, Zaragoza, Palma and Madrid resume the activity from Monday, June 1, reinforcing cleaning and disinfection tasks and following the regulations set by the authorities to guarantee the health security against coronavirus.

16:37 DIRECTOR OF THE CIVIL GUARD | The director general of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, has assured that “it is time to look ahead” and “continue working intensely” at the first meeting held this Monday with the new command leadership led by the deputy operational director (DAO), Pablo Rooms, and the Operations Command, Félix Blázquez.

16:25 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | The Asturian Government has informed this Monday of two new deaths in nursing homes in Gijón. One corresponds to a user of the Astur Gerontological Institute and another to a resident of the Jovellanos Gerontological Center. These are two concerted centers.

16:15 MARLASKA | The Deputy Secretary for Social Policy of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has stated that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, should have already resigned by failing to “respect the division of powers” and cause a “tsunami” within the Civil Guard with the cessation of Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos.

16:00 DESCALED BEACHES | The beaches of the province of Alicante They began this Monday to receive their first bathers, on the first day of phase 2 de-climbing. Overall, the influx has been low and there have been no large crowds. In this sense, it should be remembered that cities such as Benidorm, Torrevieja, Santa Pola or l’Alfàs del Pi have delayed the opening until next week at the earliest.

15:50 COMPANIES | Vueling and Iberia have exhausted this Monday in two hours the 25,000 double tickets that they had offered as gift to health workers for their contribution to the coronavirus pandemic, company sources report to Europa Press. It has been a promotion aimed at doctors, nurses, assistants, caretakers, cleaning staff, and medical transportation, among others, and organized jointly between Vueling (25,000 double bills) Iberia (another 25,000) and Aena (which is responsible for the airport fees for all tickets).

15:40 TORREJÓN | The “preliminary” and “inconclusive” data of the seroprevalence study in the Madrid town of Torrejón de Ardoz point for now to an incidence of 20 percent presence of coronavirus antibodies in the samples taken. Until this Monday morning they had been analyzed around 50,000 samples.

15:35 ASTURIAS | The Principality of Asturias has registered three deceased by COVID-19 this Sunday, a day in which it has only occurred a new contagion. The number of active cases, 390, has decreased in the Principality of Asturias in one person.

15:30 VATICAN | The Vatican Museums have reopened to the public at 10:00 am this Monday, June 1, with the arrival of the first visitors, who were able to access with advance booking and mask, after almost three months without an audience for the Covid-19 emergency. A total of 1,600 people will be able to visit these facilities this Monday, Vatican sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

15:25 STATUS OF ALARM | The Citizen leader and deputy spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Edmundo Bal, said this Monday that his group will decide their vote before the sixth extension of the state of alarm depending on the epidemiological data That the Government explain to him and the need or not to maintain that legal framework, regardless of the position of the PNV and ERC after their pacts with the Executive.

15:20 SPAIN | The government of Pedro Sánchez has recognized that the Civil Guard, specifically its unit specialized in biological risks, delivered a report in January on the risks that the coronavirus could cause in Spain, such as reported OKDIARIO.

15:10 TRAFFIC | Road traffic increased this Sunday, May 31, compared to the previous Sunday (May 24), registering a decrease of 69.97%, when a week ago the decrease in circulation was 75.41% and more than 80% on previous Sundays.

15:00 DESCALED BEACHES | The province of Castellón Phase 2 of the de-escalation begins with the staggered opening of its beaches. Thus, towns such as Castelló, Peñíscola, Almassora or Benicàssim have opened this Monday, while other municipalities have delayed the opening, such as Borriana, which will do so on June 6; Cabanes, on June 15; Nules, on June 10; or Benicarló, which will open later this week.

14:55 CONGO | The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announces a new outbreak of Ebola in the northwest The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announces a new outbreak of Ebola in the northwest.

14:50 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | Users of nursing homes in Madrid will be able to receive visits from their relatives in phase 2, which the Community of Madrid could enter next Monday, although restricted to one relative per resident, who has a negative PCR, by appointment and distancing and hygiene measures in designated spaces.

14:40 DESCALADA CINES | The film exhibition company Kinesa has announced the first reopens of its cinemas on June 8, which will correspond to the rooms of Cinesa As Cancelas (Santiago de Compostela), Cinesa Puerto Venecia (Saragossa) and Cinesa LUXE Bonaire (Valencia), as announced this Monday in a statement.

14:30 IRENE MONTERO | The vice president of Congress and PP spokesperson in the Reconstruction Commission, Ana Pastor, has requested this Monday the appearance in the Lower House of the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, to offer explanations of “what I knew” in relation to the March 8 demonstrations and the video that was released on an interview conducted just a day later. Furthermore, it has predicted that the Prosecutor’s Office will have to call her in the cases that she instructs about the pandemic.

14:20 IRENE MONTERO | The President of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayusohas crossed out “Very serious” statements by the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, in which he recognized that the drop in attendees at the 8-M demonstration was due to the coronavirus.

14:15 TORREJÓN DE ARDOZ | The participation in mass tests that the Torrejón City Council is doing is being “Very high” and could reach 100,000 people, as revealed by the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in statements to the media, on a visit to the tents installed in the municipality.

14:10 DESCALADA CULTURA | The Royal Theater is the first theater that, after the coronavirus crisis, will reopen its doors and will do so on July 1 to program the last title of the season that was interrupted in March, “La Traviata”, reported This Monday in a note the largest lyrical coliseum in Spain.

14:00 DESCALADA MADRID | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, it has advanced that the regional government will request this Monday the pass to phase 2 of the de-escalation next week and has revealed that if flexibility measures had been accepted they could have continued ‘temporarily’ in 1.

13:57 DESCALADA EUROPA | Finland and the Netherlands have started this Monday to lift the restriction measures imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and have reopened bars and restaurants after two months of closure.

13:55 CHINA | The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic originated last December, have failed to register new asymptomatic infected for the first time in two months after conducting a mass COVID-19 test.

13:50 TOURISM | The Vice President of the Andalusian Government and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, On Monday he was convinced and sure that the central government will backtrack in the decision to compel foreign tourists to spend a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It will cost him a little work, but I expect news in this regard in the first half of June,” he said.

13:40 IRENE MONTERO | The Government did not know the “exact” dimension of the coronavirus in Spain before March 8, when it thought that all the cases registered in our country had been imported from abroad, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda insisted on Monday, José Luis Ábalos, asked about the video in which the head of Equality, Irene Montero, She admits that fewer people went to the feminist march than in previous years due to the fear of becoming infected.

13:30 MADRID MASKS | The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, hA revealed that the regional government will begin this Wednesday the second distribution of masks to Madrid through pharmacies.

13:20 DESCALADA | The general director of Public Health of the Government of AsturiasRafael Cofiño said on Monday that there is still no decision taken by the regional executive regarding whether or not to ask the central government to go to phase 3 of the lack of confidence in the health crisis due to COVID-19.

13:10 DESCALADA | Cantabria Today it has requested the transition to phase 3 of the de-escalation plan of the central government and the reopening of the Seve Ballesteros-Santander airport, in order to start preparations.

13:00 IRENE MONTERO | The block opposition has come out to criticize Irene Montero for the confessions made by 9-M, a day after the feminist protests, during an off the record recorded by the Basque television channel ETB and that had not seen the light until today. The minister acknowledges that the coronavirus made fewer people to 8-M and that Europe took “super drastic measures” before Spain.

12:55 TOURISM QUARANTINE | The vice president of the Andalusian Regional Government and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, was convinced and confident this Monday that the central government will “backtrack” in the decision to compel foreign tourists to spend a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Spain in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. “It will cost him a little work, but I expect news in this regard in the first half of June,” he said.

12:50 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 It experienced an increase of 1.08% in the average session on Monday, which led the selective to stand at 7,173.4 integers at 12:01 pm, in a day in which the market’s attention will focus this week on the European Central Bank (ECB), at which meeting on Thursday it could announce new stimulus measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

12:40 COVID-19 | Basque Country not registered in the last 24 hours nor new deceased with covid-19, keeping the deaths at 1,541 since the pandemic began, nor have any new positive cases been confirmed using PCR tests.

12:30 GALICIA | The number of active cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Galicia has decreased by ten compared to Sunday and stood at 722, representing a drop of 1.3 percent, while the cured patients have increased to 9,970 – 12 more than last day.

12:20 COVID-19 | A report based on geospatial analysis carried out by researchers from the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M), in collaboration with TAPTAP Digital, has identified Castellón, Cantabria and Guipúzcoa as the provinces most vulnerable to the spread of Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus.

12:10 DESCALADA | The Vice President of the Board of Andalusia and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Public Administration, Juan Marín, stated on Monday that Andalusia will allow mobility between provinces if in phase 3 of the de-escalation it has delegated powers.

12:00 MADRID PARKS | The Madrid City Council has opened the capital’s parks that were closed yesterday due to strong gusts of wind and the storm that fell on the city, the City Council itself reported on Twitter.

11:50 8-M | The general secretary of Vox in the Congress of Deputies, Macarena Olona, has revealed this Monday that the State Prosecutor General’s Office will support the petition to file the case in which the Government delegate in Madrid is being investigated, José Manuel Franco, for authorizing the March 8 demonstration.

11:45 COMPANIES | Nike has started the staggered opening of its stores in Spain, after more than two months of closing its stores after declaring the state of alarm to stop the expansion of the coronavirus

11:40 DESCALADA | The displacement between provinces of the same Autonomous Community or even between autonomies that since June 7 they are in phase III is a possibility that opens with the sixth and last extension of the state of alarm, explained on Monday the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos. “Mobility can be established within the same Autonomous Community or between Autonomous Communities that are in the same phase,” Ábalos explained in an interview on TVE, collected by Europa Press.

11:35 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left Russia for the second consecutive day more than 9,000 cases, which brings the balance to more than 414,000 infected and 4,855 fatalities, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

11:30 FERNANDO SIMÓN | The holder of the Court of Instruction number 11 of Madrid has rejected the complaint presented by relatives of a woman who died of a coronavirus against the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAE), Fernando Simón, for among other crimes, reckless homicide, and it has done so without even requesting a prior report from the ProsecutorLegal sources have informed Europa Press.

11:20 GLOBAL | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 372,000 fatalities and more than 6.1 million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University. According to data updated at 9:30 am on Monday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6.1 million cases and 372,116 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

11:15 DESCALADA | The terraces of the Community of Madrid They will be able to open from Monday in the morning from 8 in the morning to give breakfasts and the closing hours will be able to be extended at most until 2.30 in non-residential areas.

11:10 IRENE MONTERO | The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, recognized that several European countries took “super drastic” measures against the coronavirus before Spain. This was stated on March 9, a day after the feminist 8-M demonstration that her government chose not to call off despite the threat of the pandemic.

11:00 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Sunday that has passed the barrier of half a million cases and the number of infected by COVID-19 is already 514,849 in the South American country, in addition to having registered 29,314 deaths, the same day that the president, Jair Bolsonaro, has ridden on horseback for the demonstration called in their favor and against the Supreme Court and Congress.

10:50 ALARM STATUS | The Deputy Secretary of Participation of the PP, Jaime de Olano, has assured this Monday that his party will vote ‘no’ to the last extension of the alarm, as he did in the previous one, because he considers that this state is “unnecessary” and “harmful” for all Spaniards.

10:40 SPAIN | The general secretary of Vox in the Congress of Deputies, Macarena Olona, has attributed to the Government of Pedro Sánchez a strategy of “harassment and demolition” against Judge Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, who instructs the case on the March 8 demonstration.

10:30 IRENE MONTERO | The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, confessed to a journalist on 9-M, just a few hours after the feminist demonstration in 120,000 people in Madrid, that the Government knew that the coronavirus was already expanded by then. Furthermore, he admitted that the Executive had not taken the “drastic measures»That other European countries did adopt that week before the ideological march that triggered the infections.

10:25 MURCIA | The President of the Government of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has opined this Monday that, after almost 80 days have elapsed since the declaration of the state of alarm, this situation “It is becoming a way of carrying the most absolute power, he had never had a president before, rather than as a tool to control the virus.

10:20 DEADLY COVID-19 | The President of the PP of Extremadura, José Antonio Monago, has asked that all the fatalities due to coronavirus in the region be recognized, after publishing the data from the civil registries that 50 percent more deaths have “surfaced” in the autonomous community on official data.

10:10 ARMENIA | Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced Monday that he and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus, while ensuring that he is well and that he has had no fever or any symptoms of COVID-19.

10:00 DESCALADA | The Government has eliminated the slots in phase 3 of the de-escalation and will allow meetings of up to a maximum of 20 people in homes and outdoors, according to the Official State Gazette this Saturday.

9:55 ERTEs | The public employment offices they reopen to cearly June, with an immense jam in the payment of thousands of ERTE and with delays in the payment of benefits to domestic employees. The Independent Trade Union and Official Central (CSIF) urgently calls on the Government «health security guarantees, the urgent reinforcement of staff and police presence in the offices ”, in fear of a wave of protests over the degrading treatment given by the Government to the population.

9:50 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 The session began this Monday with a rise of 1.95%, which has led the selective to stand at 7,234 integers at 9.01 am, on a day in which the market’s attention will focus this week on the Bank European Central (ECB), at whose meeting on Thursday it could announce new stimulus measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

9:40 BACK TO SCHOOL | The de-escalation arrives this Monday at the Catalan classrooms. All the schools and institutes of the territories in phase 2 must open their doors not to teach, but to tutor and reinforce the reading with priority for the students at the end of the stage, that is, from 6th grade of Primary, 4th of ESO and 2º of Bachillerato. In total, just under 2,000 centers are going to resume activity

9:30 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left eleven fatalities and 333 new cases in the last 24 hours in Germany, bringing the balance to more than 181,000 infected people and more than 8,500 deaths, as reported by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:20 DESCALADA | Weddings may be held with a maximum of 150 people in open spaces or 75 in closed spaces, provided that they do not exceed 75 percent of the venue’s capacity, during phase 3 of the de-escalation. At the moment, only the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera will enter this Monday, June 1, in phase 3.

9:10 DESCALADA | Leisure activities for the child and youth population may be resumed in those territories that enter phase 3 of the de-escalation, provided that prevention and hygiene measures are guaranteed and have a procedure for handling possible cases of COVID -19. In addition, the autonomous communities may establish additional conditions. At the moment, only the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera, enter this phase on Monday.

9:00 SPAIN | The Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has ensured that the changes in the Civil Guard they were the result of a «remodeling of equipment», never of a «interference in another state power ». But a change in the May 27 press releases of his own Ministry of Interior shows that nothing is further from reality. The documents that OKDIARIO shows today reveal that the department of Fernando Grande-Marlaska tried to pass the renovations in the Benemérita as an act agreed with the Minister of Defense, Margaret Robles, that is, as an act more or less invested with normality.

Marlaska and the document proving that the Civil Guard remodeled without Margarita Robles’ consent.

8:50 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | The residences for older people, dependents, people with disabilities or mental health diagnoses receive new income again this Monday, June 1, after a resolution by the Ministry of Social Affairs drafted in collaboration with Health and the Consell de Mallorca which also It allows visits to continue, although with restrictions in the residences.

8:40 DESCALADA | The casinos, establishments for collective gambling and gambling, gambling halls, arcades, raffles and tombolas, specific betting venues and other premises and facilities similar to those of recreational gaming and betting activity, may open in those territories that enter the phase 3 of the de-escalation provided that fifty percent of the permitted capacity is not exceeded and, in any case, a maximum of 50 people, between customers and employees, and hygiene and prevention measures are complied with. At the moment, only the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera enter phase 3 this Monday.

8:30 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health reported on Monday that 16 new imported cases of the new coronavirus have been registered, eleven of them in Sichuan province, three in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and two in the Canton region.

8:25 SOUTH KOREA | South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported Monday that a new outbreak has occurred following a group infection at an e-commerce company located in the city of Bucheon, in the north of the country.

8:20 DESCALADA | Starting this Monday 70 percent of the country is in phase 2, while four islands go to phase 3 after it was so established by the Ministry of Health. Another 15 million Spaniards, mainly the Community of Madrid, Barcelona and Castilla y León, will continue in phase 1.

8:15 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Sunday that the barrier of half a million cases has been overcome and there are already 514,849 the number of those infected by COVID-19 in the South American country, in addition to having registered 29,314 deaths the same day in the one that the president, Jair Bolsonaro, has walked on horseback through the demonstration called in his favor and against the Supreme Court and Congress.

8:10 SPAIN | The coronavirus has been in force in Spain since February, when the Government of Pedro Sánchez it denied the risks of spread and avoided taking action. This follows from the analysis of the daily data of the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo), which uses all-cause mortality information obtained from 3,929 civil registries computerized from the Ministry of Justice.

Good morning, Spain dawns with a large part of its Autonomous Communities in phase 2 and the islands launching phase 3 of the de-escalation of the state of alarm. While others remain in phase 1. The coronavirus continues to be present although its incidence is far from that registered during the health emergency. All the attention is focused on identifying possible outbreaks to avoid reliving the dramatic moments that have lived through much of the world and that are currently happening in some Latin American countries.