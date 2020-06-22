20:28 RESTRICTIONS RETURN IN LISBON | The Portuguese Government announced today new restrictions in Lisbon and several municipalities in its metropolitan belt due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the area and the alarm created by the proliferation of illegal parties with hundreds of young people.

20:10 UNITED KINGDOM | ANDThe Government of the United Kingdom has reported this Monday of 958 new infections of coronavirus, which increases the provisional balance of cases to 305,289, the fifth highest in the world, only behind the United States, Brazil, Russia and India. The death toll is 42,647, fifteen more than in Sunday’s count

19:14 GOLDEN BALLOONS DELAY | The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which was due to take place in January 2021, are changing dates and will be held on February 28. The gala follows in the wake of the Oscars and BAFTAs, which also delayed their ceremonies due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

February 28, 2021 was originally to be the date for the 93rd Oscar Awards, before its delay to April 25 was announced.

19:00 REGISTRATION | The economic recession caused by the pandemic generated by Covid-19 may increase the enrollment of students in Higher Education, according to a new document published this June 22 by the Ramón Areces and European Society and Education foundations, within the framework of the collection ‘ Monographs on education ‘.

18:30 ASTURIAS | The Principality of Asturias has reported this Monday the incidence of coronavirus in the community related to the day of Sunday, June 21, when the same data as the previous day have been maintained, without new positive cases or deaths. The total number of deaths with SARS-CoV-2 infection (confirmed by PCR testing) thus remains at 334.

one7:40 CHILE ADVANCES SPAIN IN CONTAGIOS | Chile has already overtaken Spain in the number of infections due to the COVID-19 pandemic after registering another 4,600 cases in the last day, while the number of deaths has already exceeded the 4,500 threshold.

one7:20 CITIZENS | The leader of Citizens and deputy spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Edmundo Bal, celebrated on Monday that Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) “gets angry” with the Government of Pedro Sánchez for having negotiated and agreed with the orange formation on the decree that regulates the ‘new normality’ and that is why it has decided to vote against it.

16:48 MOROCCO | The Government of Morocco has confirmed this Monday more than a hundred new cases of coronavirus during the last day, with which the African country exceeds the threshold of 10,000 infections since the start of the pandemic.

16:40 MEDICINES | The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), under the Ministry of Health, has informed of the list of medicines on which their sales, ‘stocks’ and forecasts should continue to be regularly reported as a precaution against possible outbreaks of COVID- 19.

16:07 JUSTICE | The committee of experts that will prepare the draft of the Defense Law Law commissioned by the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, met this Monday for the first time and set the guidelines that will set out the drafting of a rule aimed at «preventing situations of defenselessness ”, as stressed by the president of the commission, the jurist Antonio Garrigues Walker.

15:53 ​​BALEARES | A total of 130 flights operate at Balearic airports on the first Monday after the reopening of borders and in the so-called ‘new normality’, due to the end of the state of alarm in Spain.

15:44 WORLD TOURISM | World tourism was almost paralyzed in April due to the covid-19 crisis, with a 97% drop in the number of arrivals international, 180 million less than in the same month of 2019, after a decrease of 55% in March, according to data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

15:35 CHARITY CONCERT | The European Commission will organize a virtual benefit concert next Saturday, June 27, in which world-famous singers such as Shakira, Coldplay and Justin Bieber, in addition to personalities from the world of cinema and entertainment, all with the aim of raising funds in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

15:27 RESIDENCES | The president of the Business Circle of Attention to People (CEAPs), Cinta Pascual, has stated this Monday that the businessmen of the nursing home sector they have a “horrifying fear” of a new outbreak of COVID-19.

15:18 REBROTES | The Spanish health authorities are monitoring outbreaks of coronavirus detected in different regions of the country, including keeps one active in Aragon that it has forced to reverse and go back to phase 2 of the de-escalation in three regions of Huesca.

15:09 IRAN | Iran has recorded another 2,500 infections in the last day while the balance of fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic is already close to 10,000, according to the latest data released Monday by the Ministry of Health.

15:00 CITIZENS | Citizen MEP Soraya Rodríguez asked the European Commission on Monday «how do you plan to guarantee the equality in access to the COVID-19 vaccine, always taking into account the most vulnerable risk groups ». Rodríguez has expressed his concern, since to date “no common European guidelines have been announced to ensure effective and efficient vaccination of the population.”

14:52 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | Castilla y León has registered 16 new cases of those affected by COVID-19 who have tested positive confirmed by PCR -Of them, three have confirmed diagnoses in the last 24 hours and communicated according to new criteria established by the Ministry of Health. The number of infections in the Community thus amounts to 26,264, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health.

14:44 PENALTIES | The Government Delegation in Madrid has only completed and communicated some 2,700 sanctions formulated by the Security Forces and Bodies in the region for failing to comply with the state of alarm during its period of validity between March 15 and June 20, which represents only 1.46 percent of the sanction proposals filed. Among them is not the one that was imposed on the former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, but the Government delegate has warned that “when the time comes” he will be treated as one more citizen.

14:35 BABIES | Babies with Covid-19, the disease causing the new coronavirus, are usually well and not have any respiratory involvement, as revealed by a study carried out by researchers at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago (United States).

14:26 NAVARRA | Navarra has registered an upturn of 21 new cases of coronavirus that the Government has attributed to infections in the area of ​​family and social relations. This increase in cases has occurred in two areas: one in the north and the other in Pamplona and Comarca.

14:18 ERC | The deputy secretary general and ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta, explained this Monday that the republican group in Congress will vote ‘no’ on the government decree on the new normal, which will be voted on this week, since he reproaches that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez: «He has not counted on us in the negotiation of the decree»

14:10 MURCIA | The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has detected an outbreak of COVID-19 imported from Bolivia that, for now, affects 13 people in Murcia and Cartagena, community sources reported.

14:02 VOX | Vox has claimed this Monday that all foreign tourists arriving in Spain credit with medical certificate not being infected with the Covid-19 virus, and failing that, it is proposed that you undergo a PCR test upon entering the country, which must be paid for out of pocket.

13:54 KELLYS | The representative of the Las Kellys Association of Benidorm-Marina Baja, Yolanda García, has denounced that many housekeepers were improperly fired in the days prior to the declaration of the state of alarm “leaving them outside the protection of the ERTE due to force majeure”.

13:45 C-LM | The Minister of Health of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Jesús Fernández Sanz, has revealed that the Nursing teams formed to detect positive cases of coronavirus and analyze their possible contacts, the so-called trackers, have registered a total of 1,503 positives since May 11, infected people who have had 11,190 contacts in total.

13:27 MASKS | Researchers at the Center for Physics of Condensed Matter (IFIMAC) of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) are working on the development of new technologies to manufacture protective masks and, in general, safer fabrics to avoid contagion by infectious pathogens and more specifically by viral particles.

13:17 CSIC | A team of researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is leading a project to develop antiviral drugs that prevent the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic. The study focuses on so-called DIPs (Interfering Defective Particles), a frequent type of molecular parasite specific to RNA viruses, without infective capacity on their own but which take advantage of their machinery to replicate and thus interfere with infection.

13:08 PHYSIOTHERAPISTS | One out of every four physical therapists has undergone COVID-19 in Spain, and 20% have not had any tests diagnosis of this disease throughout the health crisis, according to an analysis that the company specialized in online studies Sondea has carried out for the Nursing Union (Satse).

13:00 AGUADO | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has ensured that the control measures for travelers at the airport de Barajas promoted by the central government “are not serious” and an “effective” plan is needed at the aerodrome because “people do not come with the coronavirus stuck on their foreheads to separate them and do the tests.”

12:53 TELEVISION | The Spanish consumed an average of 22% more television during the 14 weeks the state of alarm has lasted than in the same period last year, a total of 278 minutes a day per person, which is almost an hour more (51 minutes).

12:45 SECOND WAVE | A second wave of COVID-19 could be avoided if the safety distances and the use of masks, according to a model developed by ISGlobal, which shows that the lack of confinement must be gradual and that individual behavior is a key factor.

12:36 GALICIA | Active cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have increased in three with respect to this Sunday in Galicia they stand at 343, while the healed persons have increased in three others up to 10,535.

12:28 AFRICA | Africa has overcome this Monday the barrier of 300,000 infections by COVID-19 while the disease also leaves more than 8,000 dead and its spread seems to be accelerating, as it has added 50,000 new cases in less than a week.

12:20 OXFORD | The researcher Adrian Hill, from the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), has advanced that the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Jenner Institute The British center could be ready in October, based on the advances that are being observed in clinical trials.

12:12 CANTABRIA | Cantabria has registered in the last day five new cases of coronavirus diagnosed by PCR, and continues one more day without adding deceased and without admission to the Intensive Care Units (ICU). The number of active cases has risen to 39, three more than yesterday, although there have been no new hospital admissions.

12:04 PP | The PP’s National Deputy Secretary for Social Policies, Cuca Gamarra, explained that, once the state of alarm is over, “it is urgent and necessary that the Government tell the truth as a tribute to the victims of the COVID-19 ″, during his participation this Monday in a telematic way in the management committee of the PP of Castellón.

11:56 RUSSIA | The new coronavirus pandemic has left Russia in the last 24 hours 7,600 cases and 95 deaths from coronavirus, which brings the balance to more than 592,000 infected people and more than 8,200 fatalities, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

11:48 HELP | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has made the strategies of ‘madrileñophobia’ when Madrid “far from being a region that in percentage can pollute a lot, what it can be is a strong contagion” due to the population density it has.

11:40 SALVADOR ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has asked the population to have “Prudence” in the “new normal”, and after the alarm state has ended, because the new coronavirus is still “very present.”

11:33 VILLACÍS | The Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has crossed out “Decorative and insufficient” measures for the control of passengers established at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, and has asked the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to be “serious” because “regrowth is a real possibility”.

11:25 DECKS | The Madrid Minister of Justice, Enrique López, has summoned the central government to discuss with the Community of Madrid more control measures in the arrival of tourists to the capital with the reactivation of the activity in Barajas, and has proposed carrying out rapid tests on travelers from the countries most affected by the coronavirus.

11:16 SELECTIVITY | This Tuesday June 23 starts the most anomalous call that is remembered from the Assessment of Baccalaureate of Access to the University (EBAU), the old Selectivity, postponed this year until summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students from Navarra will be the first to be tested this week, while in most of the autonomous communities the tests will be held during the first two weeks of July.

11:08 GLOBAL BALANCE | The coronavirus pandemic has registered a total of 127,000 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8.95 million infected people and more than 468,000 victims fatal, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

11:00 HUESCA | Three regions of Huesca they go back this Monday to phase 2 of the de-escalation due to outbreaks of coronavirus registered in the towns of Zaidín and Binéfar. The Minister of Health, Sira Repolles, has announced that the regions of La Litera, Cinca Medio and Bajo Cinca are returning to phase 2 and has asked citizens for “responsibility” and to limit mobility between these provinces and abroad.

10:53 SALVADOR ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has assured that it is the responsibility of the autonomous communities «Take stock of how things have gone in the residences» and “take the appropriate measures”.

10:45 GERMANY | Coronavirus has left in the last 24 hours in Germany 537 new cases and three deaths, compared to 687 infections and one deceased accounted for the day before, according to the balance published this Monday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of monitoring infectious diseases.

10:38 ARAGÓN | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, explained on Monday that the Ministry will maintain this Tuesday meeting with the Ministry of Health of Aragon to monitor the coronavirus outbreak detected in a fruit and vegetable company located in the town of Zaidín.

10:30 CHILDREN’S PARKS | The children’s areas of the Madrid parks, which had been closed as a preventive measure against the advance of the coronavirus, as well as the parks themselves, they will be able to be used again from this Monday and they will be disinfected daily.

10:22 ZOO | The Madrid Zoo Aquarium reopens its doors to the public this Monday in order to offer Madrid families “a safe alternative” to enjoy this zoo in the beginning of the summer, and it will do so with reduced capacity to 50% during the first weeks of opening.

10:14 C-LM RESIDENCES | The Official Gazette of Castilla-La Mancha has published a Resolution of the Ministry of Health which regulates the return from visits to senior centers, which will be allowed from this Monday as long as there are no cases of COVID-19 or suspicious cases in the centers.

10:06 SERVICES SECTOR | The services sector registered a decrease of its turnover of 41.4% in April, its biggest drop in the entire historical series, due to the Covid-19 crisis that caused the declaration of a state of alarm and the entry into force, for two weeks, of the recoverable paid leave for non-essential workers, which led to the “almost total” paralysis of the services sector in the first half of April, as reported by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Monday.

09:58 ERTES | The Government and social partners will meet again predictably today to try to reach a agreement to extend the Records of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTEs) until September 30, after the meeting held on Thursday ended without an agreement, but with progress in the negotiation.

09:50 NON-ESSENTIAL TRIPS | The Government has extended until June 30 the criteria for the application of temporary restriction of non-essential travel from third countries to the European Union and Schengen associated countries, for reasons of public order and public health, despite the end of the state of alarm.

09:41 NATIONAL LIBRARY | The National Library of Spain (BNE) resumes from today part of its cultural services, although under different conditions in compliance with the regulations established by the ministries of Health and Culture and Sports, as reported by the institution in a statement.

09:33 RENTALS | Building to rent or ‘build to rent’ is the real estate business model that has found the opportunity in the pandemic to grow and reactivate the sector. The reason? The rent is gaining weight against the purchase after the coronavirus crisis. Currently, 95% of the real estate offer is in the hands of small ownersThe rest falls to socimis, funds, promoters or insurers who have professionalized the sector and have joined forces to respond to a growing demand.

09:24 FRANCE | The French Government has announced that starting today may reopen cinemas, vacation hotels and casinos, while the stadiums must wait until July 11 and with a limitation of 5,000 spectators. The government has published a statement after a meeting of the Defense and National Security Council in which it explains that the reopening will be “in accordance with strict health standards.”

09:16 CUTS | The crisis that befalls us projects an intense deterioration for the Spanish economy. When the viral storm dissipates, the crisis will be reflected in public accounts that already showed great vulnerability prior to the current situation, at least in contrast to other European counterparts. Nor should we forget that the IMF was already talking about a global synchronized slowdown in October of last year. Recovering the Spanish economy will not be an easy task: cuts will be necessary.

09:08 INDIA | The Indian Ministry of Health has reported this Monday on 14,821 new cases of the new coronavirus and an additional 445 deaths in the past 24 hours. In their latest balance, the health authorities have specified that there are already 425,282 people who have contracted COVID-19 in India, while the death toll has risen to 13,699.

09:00 LG | LG Corporation is one of the great technologies worldwide. Recently, the company became the center of attention as the first company to cancel your attendance at Mobile World Congress of Barcelona as a consequence of the coronavirus. Jaime de Jaraiz has been leading the company in Spain since last year 2015 and assures in an interview in OKDIARIO that if they did not “cancel the attendance to MWC by COVID-19, no one else would have canceled”.

08:53 PORTUGAL | The Government has extended this Monday controls at internal borders with Portugal They were restored due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus until June 30. According to the order published in the BOE, this measure seeks to add a “reasonable time” once Spain has completely passed to the new normality, recovering from this Sunday total mobility between provinces.

08:45 OFFICIAL CAR SCREENS | The Government of Pedro Sánchez affirms that the installation of anti-virus screens in the official cars used by the high positions of the Executive was “vital”, while the Spanish did not find masks or gloves in the pharmacies. As published exclusively by OKDIARIO, the Parque Móvil del Estado, an agency dependent on the Ministry of Finance, hired in late March the supply of anticoronavirus partitions for 200 official cars for an amount of 28,000 euros.

08:36 PERU | The Peruvian Ministry of Health has reported that the figure of 8,045 deaths has been reached in the country and 254,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the Government rules out that as of Monday bars and cinemas located within from shopping malls.

08:28 EU | The evidence of alerts of the danger of the coronavirus multiply. At the same time, the evidence that the Pedro Sánchez Government decided to ignore any of them continues to be fired. The latest alert does not only affect the advance of the virus and the underestimation of the danger by the Spanish Executive. It affects the rejection of European aid to buy tests and other protective material necessary to combat the disease. Because on March 4 the offer and warning from the EU came to Spain to urgently buy protection and detection material taking advantage of community purchases. And on March 6, Minister Salvador Illa showed his disinterest. The rest is known: lack of tests, masks, gloves, gowns and gel.

08:20 BEIJING | Beijing has added nine more cases of coronavirus of local transmission after the last outbreak originated in the wholesale market of the southwest district of Fengtai, which has caused a total of 236 cases so far since June 11, while the health authorities of the capital have indicated that the COVID-19 test has been successfully carried out. 10% of the city since the last week.

08:11 WHO | On March 6, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, was able to hear first-hand the obvious risks of expansion of the coronavirus. That day, he attended the session of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumers Council in which the matter was addressed. The event, in addition to the holders of the branch from the different European countries, also attended as guests representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO). And his message was forceful: urgent action was required to prevent the spread of the virus.

08:10 CHILE | The Chilean Ministry of Health has announced that the country has reached 242,355 cases, after the last 5,607 registered, thus surpassing Italy in this regard, which has 238,499 people affected by COVID-19.

08:02 CUTS | The social shield proves to be a farce. Pedro Sánchez denied that there were going to be cuts and the truth is that they have already started. The next decision will be the cutting of the contracts for predoctoral and postdoctoral workers located in public research centers, with which between 700 and 725 scientists will go to the streets. This is the first measure after the Renfe salary cuts already denounced by the Independent Trade Union and Official Central (CSIF) and published by OKDIARIO.

07:54 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry has reported 641 new deaths due to COVID-19, which is why there are already 50,617 people dead due to the disease since the health crisis in the country began three months ago, which in the last five days had not dropped below 1,000 daily deaths.

07:45 NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL | King Felipe VI will preside this Monday at noon, in the Zarzuela Palace, an unexpected meeting of the National Security Council in which almost half the Executive will participate. The call was announced late this Sunday and occurs hours after the end of alarm state.

Good Morning. First working day without alarm in Spain. The entire territory begins to gradually return to normal but unevenly: each autonomous community has its specific measures to face the coronavirus pandemic from now on. The air and land borders are already open and it is precisely this route that worries us most in the face of a possible outbreak of infections.