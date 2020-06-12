20:55 GALICIA | The Compostela Hotel Monumento San Francisco, in the heart of Santiago, will be the scene this Saturday of a “simple” tribute of remembrance to the victims of the coronavirus, organized by the Xunta and attended by numerous authorities.

20:47 STREET ART | Hundreds of professionals have presented this Friday in a score of Catalan cities, the State and Europe the manifesto ‘Street arts for social transformation’ that emphasizes “the importance of street art in the construction of this new post Covid-19 normality », and which already has 900 accessions.

20:36 applause | Collective applause to honor the work of sanitarians and basic service professionals during the coronavirus crisis have managed to resist for three consecutive months despite declining considerably with the relief of confinement measures.

20:25 REGION OF MURCIA | The Autonomous Community has transferred this Friday to the Ministry of Health the need to establish an “adequate control” in the mobility of workers to avoid an increase in imported cases in the Region of Murcia, regional government sources said in a statement .

20:15 YEMEN | One in five Yemenis affected by the coronavirus ends up succumbing to the disease, according to estimates released this Friday by the United Nations, which warns that the country is already in a “race against the clock” before the imminent collapse of its health system .

20:05 LA RIOJA | La Rioja has added three new infections by coronavirus in the last 24 hours in a day in which there is no regret for new deaths, according to the update of the data on the official website of the Government.

19:55 VALENCIAN COMMUNITY | The Valencian Community has registered two deaths with coronavirus – both residents of senior centers – and eight new positive cases since the last update on Thursday, in addition to 202 more hospital discharges.

19:47 CATALONIA | The Public Health Agency of the Generalitat has reported this Friday that it is investigating an outbreak of coronavirus in La Garrotxa (Girona) that has affected 31 people, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement.

19:35 ANDORRA | Andorra has added this Friday a new case of Covid-19 after a week without infections – the previous one was registered on June 4 -, according to epidemiological data provided by the Andorran Government to the media.

19:25 CHILE | The Chilean Ministry of Health has reported this Friday that the country has exceeded 160,000 cases of coronavirus after confirming another 6,754 infected in the last day, making it the third country in Latin America most affected by the pandemic.

19:00 UKRAINE | Olena Zelenska, wife of the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, has tested positive for coronavirus, as announced by the first lady in a message broadcast on her account on the social network Instagram.

18:52 ECUADOR | A total of 18 political parties and movements in Ecuador, including the ruling Alianza PAIS, have asked the National Electoral Council (CNE) to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for February 7, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

18:42 ITALY | Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has made a statement for three hours this Friday before the prosecutor investigating the management of the pandemic in the province of Bergamo (north) and more specifically why the municipalities were not declared a ‘red zone’ Nembro and Alzano Lombardo, badly affected by the coronavirus.

18:34 ISRAEL | The Government of Israel has confirmed this Friday that the death toll has reached the threshold of 300, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again warned that restrictions could be reimposed due to the increase in infections.

18:25 NORWAY | The Norwegian Government has announced that, starting next Monday, it will authorize the entry of tourists from neighboring countries, although – as Finland already did – it leaves Sweden out due to its delicate epidemiological situation in relation to COVID-19.

18:17 EGYPT | The Government of Egypt has announced this Friday its decision to postpone the total reopening of its economy due to the continued increase in infections, which has led the authorities to warn of the possibility of imposing confinement again.

18:08 PORTUGAL | Portugal’s Ministry of Health has confirmed only one new death from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest death toll since March 19, but has also seen a slight increase in severe intensive care admissions.

18:00 SAUDI ARABIA | The Government of Saudi Arabia has indicated this Friday that the country has touched for the first time the 4,000 daily cases of coronavirus, a new maximum, and has confirmed that the death toll is close to the 900 threshold, amid a drastic increase of cases during the last days.

17:40 ITALY | Italian prosecutors questioned Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday about the government’s management of the coronavirus epidemic that caused more than 34,000 deaths in the country, in an investigation to assess the decisions made in February at the start of the outbreak.

Conte gave a statement before magistrates of the public prosecutor of the city of Bergamo (north) for three hours at the seat of the Government in Rome, the Palazzo Chigi.

17:30 VIRTUAL PRIDE | Under the motto «Sorority and feminism to TRANSform Lesbian, trans and bisexual women in action! For the vulnerable! », The Pride celebration in Madrid will begin at seven in the afternoon on Saturday, July 4 and will take its demands to the internet and to the balconies to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

17:20 SPAIN | The Ministry of Health has reported this Friday of 25 deaths with COVID-19 in the last week, with a total of 27,136 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the same reported yesterday. Of the 25 dead, one is located in Andalusia, seven in Asturias, two in Castilla-La Mancha, five in Castilla y León, one in Extremadura, five in Madrid, one in Murcia and three in the Basque Country.

17:15 ALCORCÓN – RESIDENCES | The Community of Madrid has affirmed that the guidelines set by the Madrid Superior Court of Justice (TSJM) have been complied with given that the residences of Alcorcón have daily medical supervision, as well as the supply of drugs and individual protection means provided from the local hospital.

17:00 CIVIL GUARD – GALICIA | The Civil Guard of Lugo will intensify surveillance on the road network of this province that borders the neighboring communities of Asturias and Castilla-León to ensure compliance with the mobility restrictions in force during the state of alarm due to the health crisis.

16:50 FERNANDO SIMÓN – T-SHIRTS | The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has assured this Friday that he is not bothered that T-shirts and other objects with his image are being sold, although he has asked those who do so, “if they can do it” , donate “a small percentage” of your sales to NGOs.

16:40 GREECE | The Government of Greece has announced that from June 15 it will expand the list of countries from which it will be possible to fly to the Athens International Airport to also include Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, which had been left out at first by the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

16:30 VACCINES | Next week, the European Commission will propose a common strategy to guarantee the supply of Covid-19 vaccines throughout the block once they are available through a centralized dose acquisition system, thus also avoiding “competition” between States. members in this area.

16:20 BORDER OPENING | The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has reiterated that Spain will open its borders with other countries on July 1, despite the EU recommendation for its partners to allow mobility between them from next Monday, and stressed that It will be done at that time “safely” for both visitors and Spaniards.

16:10 NEW REGULATION TO LA GALLEGA | The Xunta will promote payment by credit card and will articulate specific measures for shopping centers, commercial establishments, sports venues, places of worship or swimming pools, among others, and will expand the capacity, although always complying with the predetermined safety distance or with the obligation to wear a mask if doing so is not possible.

16:00 NEW REGULATION TO LA GALLEGA | Galicia will enter the new normality on Monday in advance, which will mean a series of changes such as the expansion of capacity in sports and commercial venues, or the opening of playgrounds that are outdoors, but the obligation of preserve a series of hygiene and distance measures in order to limit the risks of a coronavirus outbreak.

15:45 BENIDORM PLOTS THE BEACHES | The tourist beaches of Benidorm (Alicante), one of the most emblematic of the Spanish Mediterranean, will reopen in a few days, divided into ropes that delimit areas of 4 by 4 meters to ensure the social distancing required by the covid-19 health crisis.

15:30 CANARY ISLANDS – OMT | The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Government of the Canary Islands, Yaiza Castilla, has announced to the Canary Islands Tourism Council, meeting in plenary session, that the validation flight of the islands as a safe destination by the World Tourism Organization ( UNWTO) will take place on July 8 with an expedition led by the Secretary General of this Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili.

15:01 BISHOPS | The archbishop of Barcelona and president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (EEC), Cardinal Joan Josep Omella, has asked administrations and politicians to go together to overcome the crisis of COVID-19, like Europe did after the Second World War to achieve a peace project.

14:53 STUDIO | A study carried out by the University of the Northwest (United States) has shown that Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, poses a “global threat” to the entire nervous system.

14:44 ANDALUSIA | Andalusian hospitals continue to reduce healthcare pressure due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) and 59 patients admitted to hospital this Friday, one less in the last 24 hours, of which 19 are in an Intensive Citizens Unit (ICU), also one less than this Thursday.

14:35 BARCELONA | The Barcelona Councilor for Tourism and Creative Industries, Xavier Marcé, has assured that the city is ready to go to phase 3 of de-escalation next Monday, June 15.

14:27 MARGARITA ROBLES | Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Friday that the Government I had no doubt that it was going to be filed the case against the delegate of the Executive in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, for not prohibiting the manifestation of 8M due to the risk posed by the coronavirus.

14:19 RUSSIA | The new coronavirus pandemic has left in the last 24 hours in Russia 8,987 new cases and 183 fatalities, which brings the balance to 511,423 infected people and 6,715 deaths, as reported by the center responsible for the fight against the virus.

14:10 SIMÓN | Fernando Simón announces which communities are advancing in phase. Three out of every four Spaniards will be in phase 3 from Monday. Gerona and Central Catalonia go to phase 3 of de-escalation. The Valencian Community is also advancing in its entirety to the last phase of the lack of confidence. Castilla-La Mancha passes entirely to phase 3 of the de-escalation, as well as part of Castilla y León. In both cases, mobility between provinces is restricted. The autonomous city of Ceuta also goes to phase 3 of the de-escalation and mobility between the two provinces of Extremadura will be allowed.

14:07 SALVADOR ILLA | Salvador Illa: «Today is 90 days since the state of alarm was decreed, one of the hardest confinements in the EU, which has allowed for one of the fastest and safest de-escalations, which will end on June 21. I announce that Galicia has requested the transition to the new normality. Being in phase 3 enjoy this request, and will be from Monday. It is one of the Autonomous Communities most benefited by the state of alarm, and from Monday it will raise it.

14:04 PRESS CONFERENCE | The press conference of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, started from Moncloa to report on the change in Phases. Follow him live here.

14:01 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | Castilla y León has registered 38 new cases of those affected by COVID-19 that have given positive confirmed by PCR – of them, two have confirmed diagnosis in the last 24 hours and reported according to new criteria established by the Ministry of Health. The number of infections in the Community thus amounts to 26,047, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health.

13:45 CASTILLA-LA MANCHA | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has announced that for the first time since March 12 the Autonomous Community has not reported any deaths by coronavirus.

13:37 AIRPORTS | Aena’s network airports closed the month of May with a total of 267,671 passengers passing through its facilities, which means a decrease of 98.9% compared to the same month of the previous year due to the paralysis of the transit of people destined to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Spain.

13:28 EDUCATION | The Nursing union Satse has demanded the presence of a nurse in each school when the return to classrooms occurs, to alert, monitor and establish preventive measures for possible cases of students with symptoms compatible with covid-19.

13:19 CANTABRIA | Cantabria has registered in the last day two new cases of coronavirus detected by PCR tests, but continues one more day without adding deaths, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health updated until last midnight.

13:10 ECONOMIC IMPACT | The Community of Madrid has recorded an economic impact until the end of May of 1,260 million euros, result of adding the impact of spending (974 million) and the drop in income (286 million), as reported by the Ministry of Finance and Public Function.

13:01 8-M | The first plaintiff of the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has announced that he has intention to file an appeal against the provisional dismissal of the cause that was investigating him for authorizing massive manifestations such as that of 8-M at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

12:53 CITIZENS | The meeting held this Friday by the Cs leadership, led by the deputy spokesman, Edmundo Bal, with the Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, in Moncloa has concluded after two hours of focused conversations in studying measures to ensure a safe exit from the alarm state.

12:45 GARAMENDI | The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, believes that it is “very difficult” to arrive on Tuesday of next week at an agreement to lengthen the regulatory files temporary employment (ERTEs).

12:36 PATIENTS | The Platform of Patient Organizations (POP) has denounced that no patient association has been cited at the Reconstruction Commission Social and Economic Congress. “We continue to demand our presence and to be taken into account in decision-making. They are receiving many other organizations from other areas, why not listen to the patients? “Claims its president, Carina Escobar.

12:27 C-LM | The outdoor terraces of the hotel and restaurant establishments in Castilla-La Mancha 75% of the tables allowed may be occupied in the immediately previous year based on the corresponding municipal license, as long as they are in provinces that have reached phase 3 of de-escalation.

12:19 FITCH | The Fitch Ratings agency will update its assessment of the solvency of Spain’s debt, to which awards long-term rating ‘A-‘ with a stable perspective, in what is the first examination of the Spanish note by the entity since last December and which will be marked by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

12:10 PP | The Deputy Secretary for Social Policy of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has assured this Friday that his training has transferred his proposals to the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, to negotiate the decree that will regulate the ‘new normality’ and the new situation in Spain after the coronavirus crisis, and he pointed out that now “it is in his power to want to speak” with the Popular Party.

12:01 BREASTFEEDING | The professionals of the Neonatology Unit of the Pediatrics service of the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, in Tenerife, attached to the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, offer, through a video, guidelines and advice so that mothers can give the chest in complete safety despite the COVID-19, pointing out that the virus not transmitted through breastfeeding maternal.

11:53 ANDALUSIA | The counselor of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Andalusian Government, Elías Bendodo, has asked the central government to don’t be left “behind” compared to other countries Europeans in relation to the opening of borders within the European Union starting next Monday the 15th.

11:45 PNV | PNV spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Aitor Esteban, believes that ending the state of alarm would help “psychologically” adaptation to the new normal and there would be a greater movement that would favor certain economic sectors “that are still very limited in the development of their work”.

11:36 GALICIA | The Council of the Xunta will approve this Friday the launch of a wallet card so that vulnerable families can buy food that will be endowed with between a minimum of 450 and a maximum of 900 euros, depending on the family burden, and that can be recharged during the next three months.

11:28 PP | The Deputy Secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, has warned that “The time to demand political responsibilities” to the Government in relation to the coronavirus crisis “is close, because nobody understands that, today, the Spanish do not know the actual number of deaths” due to the pandemic.

11:19 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic has registered 154,000 cases in the last 24 hours, representing a new daily record and bringing the total to more than 7.5 million positives and more than 420,000 fatalities, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

11:10 EDUCATION | The Minister of Education and Youth of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ossorio, has ensured that if the Royal Decree-Law sets a distance of 1.5 meters between students «Madrid will fulfill it».

11:01 MADRID | The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has advanced this Friday the plans of the regional government to request, next Monday, the pass to phase 3 on June 22.

10:53 INDIA | India is already close to 300,000 cases of new coronavirus, after overcoming for the first time the threshold of 10,000 infections daily, within a balance of the Ministry of Health that also includes a record number of people killed by COVID-19.

10:44 REVILLA | The President of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, has predicted that “almost certainly” the next June 19 it will be able to circulate between Cantabria and the Basque CountryAlthough he is awaiting a meeting next Monday with the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, to finalize this decision.

10:44 8-M | The head of the Instruction Court n1 51 of Madrid, Carmen Rodrígue-Medel, has agreed this Friday the provisional dismissal of the case known as 8-M Considering that, after the investigation procedures agreed in the procedure, there are insufficient indications of the crime of administrative trespass for which the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco Pardo, was being investigated.

10:35 GERMANY | The new coronavirus pandemic has stopped in the last 24 hours in Germany eight fatalities and 258 cases of coronavirus, compared to the 26 deceased and 555 infections of the previous day, which brings the balance to more than 185,000 infected and more than 8,700 deaths.

one0:27 TOURIST CORRIDOR | The Ministry of Health has issued an Order authorizing, from June 15, the launch of a pilot program for the establishment of a safe tourist corridor to the Balearic Islands by partially lifting temporary controls at the internal borders.

10:19 PHASES | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, accompanied by the director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, will offer today from 1:00 p.m. a press conference in Moncloa to report on the change of Phases.

10:10 AIRLINES | The health crisis caused by the coronavirus has changed, at least for now, the way in which tourists will be able to travel in the coming months. In this way, airports are implementing strict and numerous security measures and hygiene such as temperature controls and disinfection of all airport spaces, which will entail a very high cost.

10:02 MAKRO | Makro has brought forward the end of the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) to its staff in Spain, which applied at the end of March and was scheduled until September 30, thanks to the rebound in sales achieved due to the reactivation of the hospitality industry in the de-escalation of the coronavirus crisis.

09:54 AMANCIO ORTEGA | Amancio Ortega, founder and first shareholder of the textile giant Inditex will receive 980 million euros less in dividends this year than last year. The decision of the Inditex board to reduce shareholder remuneration and defer the extraordinary dividend to the years 2021 and 2022, is going to reduce galle the salary ’of the Galician businessman by 60%. At the same time, Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, President and Vice President of the Government, respectively, have refused to lower their wages despite the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

09:45 ÁLVAREZ GÓMEZ | Perfume firm Álvarez Gómez will produce one million containers of hydroalcoholic gel, after dedicating 20% ​​of its production to the manufacture of this type of solutions at its plant in Tres Cantos, Madrid, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

09:36 8-M | The officials of the Government Delegation in the Community of Madrid have changed their version in the statement offered this Thursday as witnesses to the judge of the 8-M, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, to save his ‘boss’ José Manuel Franco from the crime of prevarication for which it is being investigated. Everybody public agency workers they deny the testimonies made before the agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard and offer a new account.

09:28 CAMINITO DEL REY | El Caminito del Rey reopens this Friday, two days before the three months are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the will do with a maximum of 550 people a day and a protocol of actions that guarantees the safety of visitors, with measures that take into account the distance between people, as well as the cleaning and disinfection of the facilities and all the elements of the route.

09:20 TESTIMONY | Ana’s father died in March from the coronavirus. He did it at home due to the impossibility of receiving a hospital. Her daughter is now asking the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to resign since, in his opinion, “The only thing that mattered to him was the power” and he has been able to choose “private doctors” while people like his father have not been able to be seen in hospitals.

09:11 COLOMBIA | The Colombian Ministry of Health has reported this Thursday that the country has exceeded 45,000 cases of coronavirus, since it has registered more than 1,500 in the last 24 hours. As for the number of deaths, the 55 that have been recorded this Thursday have raised the total balance to 1,488 deaths.

09:03 COMPLAINT | Neither bad faith nor neglect. The Court of First Instance and Instruction nº 6 of Valdemoro It has decreed the filing of the open criminal case, in previous proceedings, against the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid for an alleged crime of denial of aid.

08:55 PERU | The Ministry of Health of Peru has communicated this Thursday that a total of 5,965 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, so that the global count in the Andean nation has risen to 214,788 positives.

08:46 JEMAD DE IGLESIAS | The Government ruled that the use of masks in places where the safety distance could not be met would be mandatory. José Julio Rodríguez, former head of the Defense General Staff (JEMAD) and now head of the Cabinet of Pablo Iglesias, tried to avoid this regulation while was watching the protest that was celebrated next to the house of the leader of Podemos, as can be seen in the video.

08:37 CITIZENS | The Government will receive today at the Palacio de La Moncloa a delegation of citizens with the aim of studying possible alternatives to possible outbreaks of the coronavirus epidemic. The meeting, fixed from 10.00 a.m.It will be headed by the First Vice President of the Government and Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Carmen Calvo, and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Carolina Darias, by the Executive.

08:28 CASTILLA-LA MANCHA | The attention of the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam), a community governed by the socialist Emiliano García-Page, to the calls for help from nursing homes was deficient in cases such as that of the ‘Las Cármenes’ nursing home, in the town of Poblete, very close to Ciudad Real.

08:19 AIRPORTS | Foreign Health will control the temperature of all international passengers with thermal imaging cameras due to the increase in traffic in airports from July 1. The control has already been carried out since May 15 but now it will be automated for the summer season.

08:10 MINIMUM VITAL INCOME | Large families have realized that the Minimum Vital Income launched to hype by Pablo Iglesias has never thought of them. Rather the complete opposite. Because it does not include any mechanism to increase aid from the third child. Translated: For Iglesias it is the same to face unemployment and the lack of income with three children than with five or six.

08:02 BOLIVIA | Bolivia has broken a record in new cases of coronavirus, as it have logged an additional 884 in the last 24 hours, as reported by the health authorities of the Andean nation.

07:53 VALENCIA RESIDENCES | A Valencian protocol sent to the residences of this autonomous community governed by socialists He asked to leave the elderly in their rooms who “are nearing the end of life.” The indications reflected guidelines similar to those urged by the Ministry of Health itself on March 5 to leave the elderly in the residences without hospitalizing them, but added details.

07:45 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported seven new positive for coronavirus, one of them locally transmitted, located in Beijing. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has not recorded any new deaths from COVID-19, so the number of deceased has remained at 4,634. Meanwhile, the number of infections until Thursday has risen to 83,064.

07:38 8-M | Two emails sent by the General Directorate of Health of the Community of Madrid on Saturday, March 7 at 8:46 p.m. and 8:47 p.m., personally communicated to the Government delegate, José Manuel Franco, the adoption of restrictive measures to try to achieve “Covid-19 transmission containment”. The emails they transferred the petition to Franco that it take extreme control of measures aimed at preventing infections in nursing homes and in health centers because they were adopted precisely because of “the existence of an imminent and extraordinary risk to health.”

07:30 MEXICO | The Mexican health authorities have reported this Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic has so far caused 15,944 deaths, hours after the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked to act “responsibly”, because not only do we have to overcome the pandemic, but also fear.

Good Morning. A new day begins, marked by the de-escalation plans of the autonomous communities for this coming Monday. If the government authorizes the requests, almost the entire country will be in phase 3: they will only stay in 2 Madrid, Barcelona and Lérida. In addition, Galicia has already asked to leave the state of alarm and enter the so-called “new normal”.