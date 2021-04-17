De’Aaron Fox, what the Knicks need

With their impressive performance in the 2020-21 season, the New York Knicks make big moves that improve the project to start dreaming about a ring.

NBA rumors have linked De’Aaron Fox as the reinforcement they need to climb one more rung after the good results of this season,

On the part of the Sacramento Kings It is seen from afar that it is a stagnant franchise, so the young point guard could leave in search of a new destination before continuing to watch the years go by without seeing green shoots on his team.

Fox would be an incredible acquisition for the Knicks. His possible arrival in New York would immediately solve his problem in the outside game and could be the missing piece so that in the Big Apple they can see a Conference Finals on the horizon.

De’Aaron Fox dropped him! pic.twitter.com/gxrFhi72hS – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2021

The young star from Sacramento is averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals, being a player more than apt to exercise first or second sword in the Knicks if they get a transfer at the height of the Kings are happy.

A big-three in New York?

Have to Julius Randle Y Rj barrett at a great level he could be pushed further with De’Aaron combining with them. They may not be one of the most dominant trios in the league in the short term, but as the seasons go by they could form a line-up that scares any rival. Searching the market for this base would be one of the best ways to grow faster as a project.