DEA under arrest after allegedly participating in the Capitol seizure

An agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration, DEA for its acronym in English, was placed under arrest after allegedly participating in the violent takeover of the federal Capitol on January 6. The agent, Mark Sami Ibrahim, during the riot reportedly showed his badge and a pistol provided by the agency while posing for photos with those items.

Miami World / telemundo51

Authorities further said that he entered the restricted area around the Capitol and also climbed the Peace Monument at the foot of the Capitol. Additionally, he would have participated “in a WhatsApp group chat with at least five other law enforcement officers” during the invasion of the Capitol grounds, according to the judicial file.

The record also indicates that after Ashli ​​Babbitt, a Trump supporter, was shot and killed by a police officer inside the Capitol, she barely advanced “steps” from Ibrahim when she was transferred for medical attention.

A friend of Ibrahim’s who was standing with him videotaped Babbitt as “they passed her by on the way“ to an ambulance, ”the file says, and the same video was later shared by Ibrahim in the WhatsApp group chat.

Ibrahim, who lives in Orange County, California, was a DEA probationary employee at the time of the violent raid, which began after Trump urged attendees of a rally outside the White House to march toward the Capitol and fight against confirmation by Congress of the results that gave Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

In addition, he had submitted his resignation several weeks before the invasion of the Capitol, according to the court file. “He was not on duty for the DEA and had no role as a law enforcement officer on the Capitol grounds,” the document reads, adding that Ibrahim was on personal leave from the agency when he traveled to Washington DC

A friend of Ibrahim’s told FBI agents that he went to the protest “to promote himself,” while considering launching a podcast and a brand of cigars, according to the document.

Cell phone data shows that Ibrahim arrived on the Capitol grounds around 1:06 p.m. on January 6, about 13 minutes after a crowd began to tear down the barricades that closed off the area, and that three minutes later “ he posed for several photographs in which he showed and displayed his DEA badge and firearm. “

“His friend took these photos at the request of Ibrahim,” the court document says.

The video posted on the Internet shows Ibrahim at approximately 1:45 pm that day carrying a flagpole with a blue five-pointed star flag and the words “FREEDOM OR DEATH,” the court record says. At the time, Ibrahim was about 400 feet inside the first set of fences that had entrenched the Capitol.

At approximately 2:10 pm, Ibrahim took a video of himself, which he later posted on the WhatsApp group chat [con otros agentes del orden], standing out of the crowd on a patch of grass above the United States Capitol visitor center between the East Portico of the Capitol and the Senate, ”the documents say.

Subsequently, Ibrahim was the subject of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. As part of that investigation, he was questioned by an agent from the OIG office, with his lawyer present, by videoconference on March 15, according to court records.

After being advised not to lie to the agent, which would be a federal crime, Ibrahim admitted to being on Capitol Hill on January 6 and acknowledged that he was wearing his DEA badge and credentials, as well as his agency-issued weapon. .

“Ibrahim denied showing or exhibiting his DEA badge and firearm on Capitol Hill,” the document says. Specifically, Ibrahim stated: “I had my credentials. I had my firearm and my badge… But never exposed… Not that I know of ”.

During the interview, Ibrahim acknowledged hearing the detonation of tear gas and indicated that he had gone to the site with a friend and a relative. The friend, according to him, was there at the request of the FBI to document the event and he said he was accompanying him to help him. His friend later denied the story and said that he had never been commissioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for such purposes.